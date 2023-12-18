Starbucks' Brigadeiro Frappuccino Puts A Tasty Spin On The Brazilian Dessert

Brigadeiros are specialty chocolates made in Brazil. Made up of chilled condensed milk and cocoa powder rolled into spheres and then covered in various toppings like chocolate sprinkles, crunchy sea salt, almond slivers, cinnamon, or crystallized ginger, these soft, fudgy pieces offer bite-sized luxury any time of the day. Admittedly, these easy-to-devour treats are difficult to put down once you start snacking. Leave it to Starbucks to figure out how to convert the decadent recipe into a liquid form.

To make an order for a Brigadeiro Frappuccino, Brazilian Starbucks baristas mix up the drink recipe with both regular and white mocha sauces, coffee, milk, chocolate syrup, ice, and chocolate chips. Before pouring the blended beverage into cups, baristas line each container with specially prepared brigadeiro sauce. Then, they top it off with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

Upon request, customers can also customize their drinks with various milk options, drizzles of caramel, flavored whipped creams, dustings of cocoa or cinnamon, or a sprinkle of salt. The Brigadeiro Frappuccino is definitely an international Starbucks drink we wish was available worldwide. This kind of order might be worth a trip to Brazil to experience.