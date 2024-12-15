Do Not Attempt The Rude Drink Trick Some Starbucks Customers Are Trying

Ever since Starbucks announced that it would be offering fewer discounts going into the 2024 holidays, customers have been finding new ways to save. But there's a certain set of etiquette rules you should follow when ordering at coffee shops — and it shouldn't be a surprise that lying to your barista about your order is a big no no. Starbucks baristas on Reddit have been catching on to a trend of customers asking them for hot drinks, and then changing their mind and claiming they ordered them iced.

This is all in an effort to get the employees to remake the drinks while allowing them to keep the originals. While some people might have been successful in their attempts, ending up with two drinks for the price of one, Starbucks baristas say it's only ever worked in cases where the customer made an honest mistake — or the baristas themselves failed to ask whether they wanted their drink hot or iced.

Otherwise, if you're thinking you can just pull through the drive through and out with double the drinks you paid for, you'll be sadly mistaken. Baristas are well aware of the trick, and they won't appreciate you trying to pull one over on them. In most cases, they'll keep the drink and throw it out before ever handing it over to a liar. Much less, for free. Attempting this rude trick will only leave you feeling embarrassed — and rightfully so. You shouldn't plan on showing your face at that Starbucks again.

