Make Your Go-To Starbucks Drink Cheaper With A Sweet Swap

Customizing a drink at Starbucks can be a costly endeavor. From syrups to drizzles to toppings, the additions can quickly tack on anywhere from a few dollars to almost doubling the price of a drink that's not inexpensive to begin with. Though you can always recreate your favorite Starbucks drinks at home, sometimes you just need a coffee on the go. Most of the available customizations come with an added fee, but there are some free ones as well. Knowing which options are complimentary can completely change the way you order, and help you save some money in the process, without sacrificing taste.

If you regularly add a few pumps of syrup or a cold foam to your favorite Starbucks drink, consider another sweet and creamy choice that just so happens to be free: Whipped cream. Starbucks' variety is thick, rich, and lightly sweetened with vanilla syrup. If you stir it into your coffee, it dissolves and acts just like coffee creamer. You can already get a complimentary small cup of whipped cream if you order a pup cup (named as such because it's intended to be a little treat for your dog) so it makes sense that it is also a free topping for drinks. Make the change and you could find a new fave.