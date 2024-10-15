The 'No-Ice' Hack Starbucks Employees Don't Want You To Know

Ever get an iced coffee drink from Starbucks only to find that it's much more ice than it is drink? Not only can that scoop of ice cubes in your cup make it feel like a total rip off, but in a matter of time, it only ends up watering down your drink, leaving you with a melted puddle of what you originally ordered. You could just order your drink with light ice, but still, that can be completely dependent on what the barista considers "light," nor does it do anything to keep it from melting. The only way is to go no ice — but Starbucks employees don't want you to know that. Plus, you might be wondering, without ice in your cup, how on Earth does your drink still come out cold?

Well, some Starbucks customers have been asking for their drinks to be shaken with ice and strained, just like a cocktail. This way, the drink comes out cold and filled to the brim — without any of those pesky ice cubes. Only, some Starbucks employees on Reddit have been calling the hack a "pain in their apron," saying that it both uses up more product and noting that they don't always have the tools to do it. Rather than establishing yourself as one of the worst types of Starbucks customers by asking your barista to shake your drink with ice and then to remove said ice — something that might not be a big deal in retrospect, but certainly doesn't make their job any easier — consider opting for another iceless, yet still cold, option.