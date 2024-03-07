Does A 50-Cent Starbucks Drink Exist?

Sometimes you want something refreshing, and plain old ice water just won't cut it. You also might not feel like spending more than a dollar on it — which, in this economy, makes sense. This unique predicament supposedly has a convenient solution: Starbucks. There's a video circulating on TikTok that claims that, for 50 cents, you can order an iced water with a squirt of strawberry purée in it. The idea behind this is that you're only paying for the strawberry purée and getting the water for free, which puts one of the money-saving Starbucks tricks to use.

I put it to the test and visited the closest Starbucks location to me, which happened to be located inside of a Marriott hotel. I very nicely asked the barista if the rumors were true. Unsurprisingly, she had no clue what I was talking about, but I did get my strawberry iced water. It was good, but it wasn't 50 cents. My experience was somewhat unique, as the Starbucks location I ended up at was inside of a hotel. As the barista happily explained to me, Marriott locations like the one I went to charge 75 cents for a large cup of water.

They also informed me that other menu items also cost more there — something to consider if you're ordering one of the most expensive Starbucks drinks. After all of that, they couldn't decide exactly how to ring me up, so they just ended up giving it to me. But, from what I observed on the register, it would've cost me $1.50 otherwise. That's about a dollar off of what TikTok said I'd pay, but, never the less, the experience was informative.