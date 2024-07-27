Ditch The Plastic Cup And Order Your Starbucks Drink 'For Here'
My personal Starbucks app thanks me for being a Rewards member since 2010, and the transaction history is embarrassingly long. That's not even counting the years before Starbucks officially debuted its loyalty program in 2008, nor the number of times I've regretted not buying SBUX stock at its market launch of $17 per share. In other words, I know a thing or two about Starbucks and its infamously interesting evolution since founder Howard Schultz visited Italy and dreamed up his "third place" coffee-shop concept for American society.
I've launched a magazine, met a future spouse, tutored struggling school kids, written my first published short story, and had countless coffee huddles with friends and family, all from buzzy, inviting Starbucks coffee shops scattered across the Seattle area. That's why the new emphasis on ordering a Starbucks drink "for here" feels nostalgically sad: The "here" used to be the whole point. Having said that, the coffee itself was and remains a driving force behind the Starbucks experience. So, this post-pandemic reality of requesting a "real cup," rather than a disposable one, is to be lauded in many ways.
Crucial sustainability factors come into play when ditching the plastic and ordering Starbucks drinks "for here." It's not confined to ceramic in-store cups, but broadens the initiative for customers to bring their own personal reusable cups, whether ordering for drive-thru, pick-up, or in-store sipping. We reached out to Starbucks for some thoughts on the reusable and for-here cup strategies, and whether they reflect the future of sit-down cafes.
Starbucks community stores aren't going away
The "third place" concept embraced by Howard Schultz initially revolved around a bunch of C's: connection, community, conversation, and a whole lot of coffee cups. The idea was creating Starbucks as a third place — separate from home and work — for these things to flourish. After decades of success, the company announced in 2022 a move to reimagine that third place concept through modernization, increased efficiency, sustainability, and purpose-built stores, including pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery-only locations. These things sometimes played out controversially, with customers complaining about Starbucks' widespread uncomfortable seating or even non-existent chairs in some scenarios.
However, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, the company's coffee shops aren't going away, and yes, you can still dine and drink inside. But as the coffee chain leads a cultural shift toward sustainability and environmental initiatives, reusable cups play an important role. When enjoying coffee inside a community-style Starbucks store, expect baristas to offer ceramic or glass cups by default. You can initiate that yourself by simply ordering your drink "for here."
At the beginning of 2024, Starbucks furthered its goal of every Starbucks drink being served in a reusable cup. The company announced that customers bringing clean, personal cups for baristas to fill, including those beloved Stanley tumblers, will receive a 10-cent discount and 25 bonus Rewards Stars. Stores will also lend reusable cups to be returned on future visits. With the majority of Starbucks drinks being ordered to-go, this helps Starbucks reach its goal of 50% waste reduction by 2030.