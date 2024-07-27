Ditch The Plastic Cup And Order Your Starbucks Drink 'For Here'

My personal Starbucks app thanks me for being a Rewards member since 2010, and the transaction history is embarrassingly long. That's not even counting the years before Starbucks officially debuted its loyalty program in 2008, nor the number of times I've regretted not buying SBUX stock at its market launch of $17 per share. In other words, I know a thing or two about Starbucks and its infamously interesting evolution since founder Howard Schultz visited Italy and dreamed up his "third place" coffee-shop concept for American society.

I've launched a magazine, met a future spouse, tutored struggling school kids, written my first published short story, and had countless coffee huddles with friends and family, all from buzzy, inviting Starbucks coffee shops scattered across the Seattle area. That's why the new emphasis on ordering a Starbucks drink "for here" feels nostalgically sad: The "here" used to be the whole point. Having said that, the coffee itself was and remains a driving force behind the Starbucks experience. So, this post-pandemic reality of requesting a "real cup," rather than a disposable one, is to be lauded in many ways.

Crucial sustainability factors come into play when ditching the plastic and ordering Starbucks drinks "for here." It's not confined to ceramic in-store cups, but broadens the initiative for customers to bring their own personal reusable cups, whether ordering for drive-thru, pick-up, or in-store sipping. We reached out to Starbucks for some thoughts on the reusable and for-here cup strategies, and whether they reflect the future of sit-down cafes.