Will Starbucks Fill Your Stanley Tumbler?

You're likely aware of Starbucks collaborations with makers of the mighty Stanley cup. It's a match made in beverage heaven: your favorite brew and the "built for life" vacuum-sealed portable steel cups. It matters little that the coffee and cup companies share home bases in innovation-friendly Seattle, especially since each has decades of history in their own rights. For Stanley, that's actually 100-plus years. But when they collaborate, it's a big boom for the companies and a treat for loyal fans.

With that in mind, what happens after customers purchase their first or even fiftieth Stanley tumbler or bottle from Starbucks or other retailers? Well, you can enjoy your lifetime investment in keeping drinks piping hot or chilly cold, but there's also an extra unexpected perk from in-store or drive-thru trips to Starbucks: You can bring along your clean Stanley tumbler for baristas to fill with your purchased drink. It works for any standard-size drink, and it helps reduce waste from paper cups and plastic lids.

A few more perks come with bringing along your own personal cup, including a 10 cent discount on your drink and 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members. If you only need a water fill-up in your tumbler, it's free, the same as when requesting water in a disposable cup. It's worth noting that this perk isn't just for owners of Stanley cups; it works for any personal sustainable cup, meaning a reusable drinking vessel you already own.