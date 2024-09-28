28 Starbucks Cup Designs, Ranked Worst To Best
It's a good bet that any diehard Starbucks fan owns at least one of the chain's flashy tumblers. Found at its stores, on shelves in Target, and certain online resale sites, reusable Starbucks cups are a hot commodity. Unsurprisingly, many of these designs are nothing short of stunning, inspiring some devotees to become competitive Starbucks tumbler collectors. But given the sheer number of tumblers Starbucks has released over the years, it stands to reason that others have been ... well, underwhelming to say the least.
While ranking every single Starbucks cup design that's ever been released isn't exactly feasible, we scoured the web for reusable tumblers consumers are known to have. After gathering a list of various Starbucks cup designs, we ranked them based on overall appearance, texture, seasonality, and color coordinating elements. Frankly, these cups vary widely in terms of overall aesthetic appeal — and we're shocked the brand dared to release some of them at all. Without further ado, here's our ranking of 28 Starbucks cup designs from the worst to best.
28. Red and blue color wave tumbler
Whomever is calling the Starbucks x Stanley travel mug ugly has clearly seen this disaster of a design. The red and blue color wave tumbler (seen on center shelf in the above photo) was released during the summer several years ago, and the odd attempt at patriotism fails to hit home in the worst way. The cup looks like it's suffered water damage due to the unappealing way the colors bleed into each other. The only good thing about this tumbler is that it can be found fairly easy via online resellers (as our opinion of this Starbucks cup design isn't unique).
27. Dotted scales oil slick tumbler
This cup design feels like an extraordinarily dated attempt at the now-refined scales design that Starbucks uses on some tumblers. It's so old, in fact, that we couldn't find an official name for it, so we're dubbing it the company's dotted scales oil slick tumbler. In short, we wish the oil slick holographic effect was opaque rather than transparent, and would have preferred if the scaly concept had been omitted altogether, as well. It's not as bad as the last place cup, but it's close.
26. Valentine's Day lips tumbler
While the frosted red look of this tumbler is a major offense (giving off antiquated vibes more suited to the pages of a 1990s JCPenney catalog), but it's not the worst offender of Starbucks' Valentine's Day lips cup design. The primary offense? The lip outlines stamping the outside of the cup. We don't know about you, but we don't want to imagine being smooched by grandmothers every time we sip on our latte, so this tumbler ranks near the bottom.
25. Seaside getaway collection tumbler
We aren't sure what possessed Starbucks to make its seaside getaway collection tumbler look like there's a sand dune at the bottom of the cup, but that's the effect this cup gives off — and we don't love it. Now, aside from worrying about getting grit in our teeth every time we take a sip, the rest of the cup isn't that bad at first glance. Since its wavy-textured lid is a redeeming quality (its only one), this cup design avoids the very bottom, but can't rank higher.
24. Slime green drip tumbler
There are two reasons to have Starbucks' slime green drip tumbler: You dreamed of getting slimed on a Nickelodeon game show as a kid, or you needed something to drink out of during the iconic "brat summer" of 2024. Other than that, we aren't quite sure why you'd want to tote around your drink in a cup designed to look like it's oozing something lethal. We'll admit our curiosity is piqued by the claim that this tumbler glows in the dark. Yet even if that holds up, it's not enough to place this Starbucks cup design higher on the list.
23. Blue seashell tumbler
Sure, Starbucks' blue seashell tumbler is great when you need to carry a drink to the beach. However, that's about the only occasion where we'd use this cup. The simple, repetitive design simply becomes a bit of an eyesore after looking at it for too long. Of course, some may end up dusting this cup off every summer when looking for a seasonally appropriate vacation cup, which isn't unreasonable. The gold lettering of the company name on the bottom is another nice touch, boosting it above the cup designs ranker lower.
22. Lunar New Year 2024 tumbler
When Starbucks released its festive Lunar New Year drinkware in 2024, we have to admit we had higher expectations for the Year of the Dragon cup design. For starter, the dragon does nothing to wow us. But more than that, the tumbler is semi-transparent, causing all of the design's different elements to lose a bit of their definition. Though we suspect this could have ranked significantly higher had Starbucks chosen to do the same dragon and scales concept on a matte gold background, the actual cup design stands among our least favorite.
21. Holiday siren 2021 tumbler
Starbucks' 2021 holiday siren cup design wouldn't have ranked this low if it hadn't claimed to be color changing. Unfortunately, the tumbler has garnered some complaints from customers who say that their cup either doesn't change color at all, or that the transformation is so subtle they barely noticed it. False advertising combined with an otherwise fairly blasé external appearance kept this one from ranking higher — and will keep us from hunting this cup down in the future.
20. Terracotta desert cactus tumbler
Starbucks' terracotta desert cactus cup design is a nice attempt at a saguaro-themed tumbler. While we ultimately didn't hate it, we also think it's a touch too busy. It's hard to identify at first glance any singular elements of the cup, for instance, especially given the titular desert cacti are mostly just outlined on the cup. The color combos do a good job of conveying the desert vibe, but it's also a little bit too much for our taste, and comes in the bottom half.
19. Starbucks x Disneyland chrome studded tumbler
If you've ever wanted to coordinate your outfit with the Spaceship Earth ride at Epcot, Starbucks and Disney collaborated to make this tumbler just for you. Starbucks x Disneyland's chrome studded cup design is certainly futuristic, which somewhat redeems this otherwise fairly blah tumbler. We appreciate the Mickey logo on the cup, as well, which undoubtedly broadens the overall appeal to fans of both Starbucks and Disney, even if we greatly preferred a number of other Starbucks cup designs.
18. Cherry blossom tumbler
While we love the concept of a cherry blossom cup design, the way Starbucks tried to pull it off with its cherry blossom tumbler was a little less than stellar. What could have been an opportunity to display an elegant, Japanese-style design instead ended up looking like a jumble of cherry blossom stamps imprinted onto a cup. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and we wouldn't turn down this cup if we were offered it (hence it's placement above lower-ranked tumblers). But we also wish the brand had made this blossoming tumbler look a bit more refined (and suggest garnishing a drink with cherry blossoms instead for true elegance).
17. Matte black tumbler
Businesspeople looking for a no-nonsense, no-frills vessel to carry their favorite latte may opt for Starbucks' black matte tumbler. While this Starbucks cup design doesn't boast any particularly eye-catching elements, we appreciate that the coffee giant thought to make a tumbler for those of us who want a casual, professional-looking cup to carry around the office. The simple black design keeps it from rising above the middle of these rankings, though, as does our concern that the matte material may be somewhat easy to stain.
16. Rainbow studded tumbler
Whether you're looking to show LGBTQ+ pride or simply a fan of rocking some color, you may have already seen Starbucks' rainbow studded tumbler around town. Now, while we like the rainbow colors present on the cup (which helps it place higher than the lower-ranked cup designs), we don't love the seemingly uneven banding of each color. Additionally, the all-white Starbucks logo in the center seems unnecessarily flashy, and we'd prefer if the logo looked more uniform to the rest of the cup.
15. Ombré bubble tumbler
Another ombré choice, this pink-to-purple ombré bubble Starbucks cup design reminds us of sipping summer cocktails at a boardwalk happy hour with our besties. The bubbly design can make even a glass of water look like a celebration, though we must admit we find the pink and purple color combination to be a bit outdated as of 2024. The red straw is the icing on the cake for a fairly middle-of-the-road cup that's not bad, but nothing to write home about.
14. Recycled glass cold cup
Though not technically a "design" per se, the unique triangular shape of Starbucks' recycled glass cold cup was enough to earn it a spot in our rankings (and in the top half, too). We particularly like the elegance of the clear logo on the glass tumbler, and we're curious as to whether it would be easier to hold than your typical round tumbler. Overall, this singular take on the classic tumbler is one we'd be proud to own (but not before the higher ranked cup designs).
13. Peach gradient bling studded tumbler
Launched alongside the rest of Starbucks' fall 2024 merchandise, this peach gradient bling studded tumbler would be a nice addition to any autumnal collection. We like the coloring on this cup, as well, though we don't love that the bottom color is almost metallic. In fact, since it doesn't blend as seamlessly into the pink shade as we would have liked, it can't rank higher. Nevertheless, this bling-y cup is still a cute pick, as long as you don't mind holding a studded texture.
12. Glitter spiderweb tumbler
Don't want to flaunt your love for all things spooky? Then you may find yourself looking for Starbucks' glitter spiderweb tumbler. Unlike other tumblers on this list, this cup design is mostly clear, which we like (as it allows you to see when it's time for a refill). The glittery spiderweb is also a fun, light touch, but we were a little disappointed that it isn't more obvious against the cup's transparent exterior.
11. Starbucks x Disney Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler
This "Nightmare Before Christmas"-inspired design will delight fans of both the classic Tim Burton flick and Starbucks beverages. We appreciate the choice to prominently display Zero the ghost dog, with other character silhouettes of varying sizes scattered around the tumbler. It may not be the cutest or most refined Starbucks cup design on this list, but it's a fun take on a fan-favorite movie, and deserves a place in any Tim Burton collection.
10. Matte light pink studded tumbler
Starbucks' light pink studded tumbler garnered its upper-middle placement on our list due to its simplicity. The cup design is unassuming enough to not draw attention to its holder, and we enjoy the way no elements vary from its delicate, light pink hue. However, it's so pink that it looks almost like it belongs in a child's play kitchen. Since that isn't a major deterrent for us, we'd snatch this cup in a heartbeat, and it kicks off our top 10 Starbucks cup designs, too.
9. Ice blue ballet tumbler
If any dancers among us don't already own Starbucks' ice blue ballet tumbler, we bet they'll be searching the web for one now that they know it exists. The white-to-blue tone of this tumbler lends it a frigid appeal, one that's fitting for "Frozen" fans, as well. It may not be our favorite cup on the list, but it places fairly high because of the diamond texture, which is unique from other Starbucks cup designs we've seen.
8. UFO Halloween tumbler
Possibly the most playful Starbucks tumbler on our list, this UFO Halloween cup design comes with a little flying saucer straw topper that makes it out-of-this-world cute. The shiny, holographic background adds to the sci-fi appeal of this tumbler, which may even best the Starbucks' Halloween tumblers from 2024. The pumpkins scattered around the cup add a seasonal touch, though we wish the UFOs were a bit more prominent in the design.
7. Iridescent blue swirl tumbler
Part of Starbucks' summer 2024 merchandise release, we're particularly drawn to the unique spiral design of this iridescent blue swirl tumbler. This cup is a welcome departure from the somewhat underwhelming cups released by Starbucks for spring 2024, and we were delighted to see ocean-esque vibes design in celebration of the summer season. Aside from the wave-like, spiral texture, we're equally obsessed with the shiny blue hue of this beautiful cup. We'd have loved to see the brand incorporate some turquoise for more aquatic appeal (which would have pushed it higher in the rankings).
6. Out of this world tumbler
A fun and quirky cup design, Starbucks managed to put both elegance and amusement on display with its out of this world tumbler. Little flying saucers, planets, and coffee-related doodles delicately adorn this pink-and-purple ombré cup in a manner that's somehow both subtle and eye-catching. The fact that the coffee chain decided to simply imprint its logo was also appreciated, helping it earn a spot just outside the top five.
5. Rose gold studded iridescent tumbler
Perfect for the flashier among us, Starbucks' rose gold studded iridescent tumbler is a great show-off accessory for anyone who wants to bring some glitz and glam to their day-to-day lives. We would prefer the straw at least matched the rose gold hue of the rest of the cup, but that's not nearly enough to knock this cup any lower on our list. We love the studded design, too (though whether it's comfortable in hand is up to the holder to decide).
4. Glitter tumblers
Though not a cup design exclusive to Starbucks, these glitter tumblers are nonetheless a simple and stunning way to add some pizzazz to your daily drink. Glitter is nearly always a plus in our book, and the fact that this design is easily accessible via a simple craft project, as well, gives it a pretty high ranking in our book (and on our list). You can DIY a glitter Starbucks cup design with any double-walled Starbucks tumbler and some glitter you may have around, after all.
3. Iridescent pearl scales tumbler
The third best Starbucks cup design on our list, this iridescent pearl scales tumbler offers a fun, unique textural element that remains sophisticated. While the scales aren't unique to this specific Starbucks tumbler, the pearl-colored take is our favorite design. It may fly under the radar from a distance, but up close, you won't be able to take your eyes off the gentle and light-reflective glow that this tumbler can bring to a space.
2. Lilac iridescent tumbler
Ranking just below our top pick is Starbucks' lilac iridescent tumbler. This cup design boasts a subtly royal elegance due to a purple iridescent hue. We love the pleated texture that the vertical lines lend to this tumbler, as well, which seemingly offers some grip to what can be a heavy vessel. Like other top choices, the Starbucks logo doesn't stand in stark contrast to the rest of the cup, either, which is a bonus in our book (even if it just missed the number one spot).
1. Crystal unicorn jeweled tumbler
Sitting at the top of our list is a Starbucks cup design aptly named the crystal unicorn jeweled tumbler. Why are we absolutely obsessed with this tumbler? Its elegant, almost reflective jeweled exterior is both regal and unassuming, giving the holder a breathtaking "I'm expensive but I won't brag about it" vibe. We like that the Starbucks logo doesn't flaunt itself, and nearly disappears into the rest of the cup instead. The icing on the cake is the jeweled straw, which only heightens this tumbler's refined appearance — making it our top Starbucks cup design.
Methodology
Ultimately, beauty is in the eye of the beholder — even when it comes to reusable Starbucks cups. Consequently, it's inevitable that we'd inject some of our own opinion into this ranking. However, we took care to be objective whenever possible; for example, customer reviews noting the color-changing cup did not, in fact, change color knocked it further down on the list.
We also tended to prefer simple, elegant designs to overly colorful or complicated ones, simply because they're generally more palatable to a wider audience. For cups that included multiple colors, we considered how well the color combination was executed. Cups with messy ombré designs ranked lower than cups that transitioned more seamlessly between colors.
Finally, we took into account one simple question: Is this a cup we would want to drink from? Some picks got a definitive "no" to this question (like the sand-infused summer tumbler) while others, such as the recycled glass cold cup, would have us regularly seeking refills.