Starbucks' 2024 Halloween Merch Will Play Tricks On Your Eyes
Starbucks might be the place to wake up with a quick caffeine fix, but its Halloween merch this year will play tricks on your eyes. Excitement has been brewing since August, when it was rumored that the iconic slime drip cups were making a return. And with the official preview underway, all the spooky details are now out from under wraps.
The Obsidian Ooze is the new drip design in shiny black, retailing at $22.95. Collectors can snatch up the luminous Luster Skull Mug for some serious Gothic vibes to accompany their favorite hot beverage, priced at $16.95. While for an irresistible glow-in-the-dark effect (perfect for those dreary, dark morning commutes), there are two separate product lines. The Glow-in-the-Dark Jack O' Lantern Hot Cup Set includes a six-pack for $16.95. Or you can splurge on the Purple Potion Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup, with rates starting at $24.95 for a 16-ounce size. Purple Potion cups seem particularly popular, with customers taking to TikTok to rave about their sparkles-turned-glow.
We all know how Starbucks embraces spooky season with these Halloween cups; the seasonal merch launch is a calendar event amongst die-hard fans. And what better preview date than the eerie Friday the 13th? No need to rush to your nearest store quite yet, though; Starbucks is rolling out the cups for sale on September 17.
How long will merch be available?
The Halloween-themed merchandise will be available as long as it lasts! With only a limited number of products created, you'll need to act fast to guarantee you get your hands on a cup or two before they sell out. Historically, goodies like these have disappeared quickly — BLACKPINK's collab goods sold out almost immediately after launching in 2023. Some locations will empty quicker than others; try the larger venues that stock lots of merchandise. Grocery stores like Target or Kroger that have Starbucks branches inside tend to be prime spots to luck out, too.
In the meantime, treat yourself to Halloween-themed drinks to really embrace the approach of spooky season. Make sure to put some Hocus Pocus in your cup with Starbucks' secret menu Frappuccinos. There's even a secret Starbucks vampire drink you can try. Did we mention that the chain loves ghostly festivities? On the flip side, you might have enough cups at home. And if so, the Purple Potion has a keychain accessory priced at $14.95 — why not spookify your car rides while you're at it? Starbucks' Halloween merch isn't one size fits all.