Starbucks' 2024 Halloween Merch Will Play Tricks On Your Eyes

Starbucks might be the place to wake up with a quick caffeine fix, but its Halloween merch this year will play tricks on your eyes. Excitement has been brewing since August, when it was rumored that the iconic slime drip cups were making a return. And with the official preview underway, all the spooky details are now out from under wraps.

The Obsidian Ooze is the new drip design in shiny black, retailing at $22.95. Collectors can snatch up the luminous Luster Skull Mug for some serious Gothic vibes to accompany their favorite hot beverage, priced at $16.95. While for an irresistible glow-in-the-dark effect (perfect for those dreary, dark morning commutes), there are two separate product lines. The Glow-in-the-Dark Jack O' Lantern Hot Cup Set includes a six-pack for $16.95. Or you can splurge on the Purple Potion Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup, with rates starting at $24.95 for a 16-ounce size. Purple Potion cups seem particularly popular, with customers taking to TikTok to rave about their sparkles-turned-glow.

We all know how Starbucks embraces spooky season with these Halloween cups; the seasonal merch launch is a calendar event amongst die-hard fans. And what better preview date than the eerie Friday the 13th? No need to rush to your nearest store quite yet, though; Starbucks is rolling out the cups for sale on September 17.