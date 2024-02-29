Starbucks To Release 4 New Cups Just In Time For Spring

The air may not be warmer just yet and the flowers aren't quite blooming, but Starbucks wants you to feel a little bit more bright with its new line of spring cups and drinkware. If you are a Starbucks lover, you don't just know that new special drinks are always around the corner, you also know that every turn of the calendar's page brings a new wave of tumblers, bottles, mugs, and reusable cold cups with designs celebrating the spirit of the season.

Most of the attention recently has been on the wildly popular Stanley tumblers, which have become coveted collector's items — even despite Stanley's recent lead scare – but Starbucks' own in-house designs definitely aren't something to overlook. According to a Starbucks release shared with Tasting Table, the new spring 2024 cup lineup is meant to "put a spring in your step" with four pastel designs that evoke seasonal symbols like rain, rainbows, and the coming seasonal blooms.

The four new cups include a 24-ounce cold cup priced at $29.95, a 20-ounce glass water bottle at $24.95, a 14-ounce curved handle mug at $16.95, and a second cold cup available only at licensed store locations like airports and grocery stores, which will sell for $19.95. No specific release date has yet been announced for the new spring cup lineup, but the Starbucks spring 2024 menu was leaked just a few weeks ago, with a speculated debut date of March 7, so that may be a date to keep an eye on.