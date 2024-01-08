Starbucks Debuts Festive Drinkware For Lunar New Year And Valentine's Day 2024

For just about every holiday there's Starbucks drinkware to match, and the first two celebrations of 2024 are about to get a whole bunch of new items. The coffee chain may be loved for its seasonal beverages, like the new winter menu it debuted last week, but for the biggest fans, Starbucks holiday-themed cups are just as exciting. From sunny, floral designs for summer, to crystalline ornament-inspired mugs for the holiday season, there's always a steady drumbeat of new limited-edition Starbucks merchandise that frequently flies off the shelf, and even ends up being sold to collectors on the secondary market. Launching this week are two unique lineups of drinkware for the Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day.

The Lunar New Year, which happens on the first new moon of the lunar calendar, is celebrated by countries around the world, but is particularly associated with China, where it is considered the most important holiday of the year. According to a press release from Starbucks, the Lunar New Year collection features a cold cup, mug, and tumbler, with each design themed around this year's Chinese zodiac symbol: the wood dragon. The Valentine's collection includes an array of cold cups, mugs, and tumblers as well, all decorated in pink, red, and light blue colors with floral or heart-patterned designs. All items in both collections are priced under $25 and available nationwide. Like any Starbucks holiday cup release, they will only be available for a limited time until supplies are sold out.