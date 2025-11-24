6 Discontinued Arby's Items We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Arby's might be known specifically for its roast beef sandwiches, but this fast food chain's menu is actually a lot more extensive than you may expect it to be if you don't visit on a frequent basis. From burgers to chicken sandwiches to even gyros, there's a lot to explore on Arby's menu. What you won't find, though, is a long list of the chain's discontinued menu items, ranging from main courses to memorable sides. Although there's always a chance some of these menu items could come back onto the Arby's scene at some point, now that they're off the menu, we just have to accept that we may never see them again.

We've compiled this list of some of those menu items, including dishes that we miss and others that we're not particularly concerned about whether they ever make a reappearance or not. Maybe this list will remind you of some old favorites, or perhaps it will leave you with a longing for an Arby's dish that you'll never get to try. Perhaps you can satisfy a craving with our ranking of Arby's best sandwiches.