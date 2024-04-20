Pepperoni Pizza Panini Recipe

Panini are pressed Italian sandwiches often filled with meats, cheeses, and dressings or sauces. The singular form is actually panino, but it's frequently referred to as a panini whether we're talking one or two in the U.S. This panini recipe combines the essence of pepperoni pizza with the crunchy, compact cheesiness of a grilled sandwich, and you won't be able to stop eating.

Recipe developer Leah Maroney knows the importance of pressing the sandwich low and slow: "You need to be able to warm all of the cheeses and meats on the inside of the sandwich before the outside gets too brown. So, make sure you're not heating this on too high of heat. A panini press works great and takes out some of the guesswork," says Maroney.

Panini are totally customizable, which is what makes them so special! You can use whatever meats and cheeses you have on hand, so don't be afraid to get creative with this one. Adding in fresh, sliced Roma tomatoes and bright green pesto are two of Maroney's favorite variations.