12 Arby's Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

Picture this: It's 1964 in a small town in Ohio. Two local brothers have just opened up a small restaurant where roast beef sandwiches reign supreme, supported by potato chips, milkshakes, and other standard beverages. It's easily identifiable thanks to its cowboy hat-shaped sign out front, a sign that reads "Arby's".

Things have come a long way from this humble beginning and the original Arby's menu. It's continued to pile more and more meats onto its lineup for the last 60-plus years. You can't really live up to your slogan "We have the meats" without this kind of beefed-up business plan. The chain not only roasts beef now but also serves up brisket, corned beef, and burgers. Chicken and turkey sandwiches are abundant. Don't forget about bacon, ham, and gyro meat as well. Heck, the restaurant has even dabbled in venison and wagyu.

As many fast-food chains have had to learn the hard way, it's difficult to be a master of many different foods at once. At some point, the skill and luck run out. So is Arby's crazy to keep tacking on more proteins? Is the roast beef sandwich still its crown jewel? Or has it turned into just another relic in its museum of meats? To find out, I picked up 12 of Arby's most prominent sandwiches across every meat category, and ranked them on a mix of factors, from meat quality to execution to whether they felt worthy of a national fast-food menu.