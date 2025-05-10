What Exactly Is Arby's Red Ranch Sauce (And Is It Actually Ranch)?

Though Arby's unique Red Ranch sauce may be regarded as a restaurant-exclusive secret special sauce, the company has posted the full ingredient list to make this sauce on its website. Unfortunately, while Arby's sells other kinds of sauces in markets, this Red Ranch sauce can't actually be picked up and purchased off a shelf. As a result, copycat recipes can be found online, with chefs mixing together ketchup, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and onion powders, and spices to recreate the zesty condiment at home.

As tasty as the sauce might be when slathered on top of Arby's unconventionally prepared roast beef sandwiches, the homemade flavorful condiment makes an equally delicious dipping sauce for fries, onion rings, and morsels of steak taken off the grill. Plus, without any of the typical creamy ingredients used to make ranch, those who aren't fans of mayonnaise or sour cream may take a liking to the Arby's variety.

If you can't be bothered to mix up the perfect combination of ingredients for yourself, however, you'll need to know what sandwich to ask for when you head into Arby's to sample the sauce. Arby's Red Ranch sauce comes specifically with orders of Classic, Double, and Half Pound Beef N' Cheddar sandwiches. Additionally, the zingy condiment is also drizzled onto the Super Roast Beef sandwich, a sandwich that is only available in select stores.