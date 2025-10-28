The Ethical Reason Some People Avoid Ordering Arby's
There are a lot of ethics tied up with the food we eat. For some, that's why they choose a vegan diet. Others seek out things like fair trade-certified coffee or chocolate. Whether it's cage-free eggs or wild-caught salmon, there are many ways consumers can follow their conscience regarding the food they eat. In the world of fast food restaurants, some diners avoid Arby's since the chain has no policy on record about using beef raised without antibiotics.
By 2017, over half of the 25 biggest chains in America were making strides to curb antibiotic use, but Arby's lagged behind. To be clear, the beef Arby's uses meets all FDA regulations — there's nothing illegal about what they do. However, groups like Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) have graded fast food chains on their efforts to limit using meat raised with antibiotics. While Chipotle and KFC get top marks, it's the bottom of the list that is most concerning. Restaurants like Arby's get an "F" grade — it's one of those facts about Arby's that most people don't know.
The company has no policy regarding antibiotic use, meaning its meat may or may not contain antibiotics. There's no commitment one way or another. While Arby's suppliers are required to follow the law, the FDA allows some "high risk" antibiotics in animal feed. So, groups like FACT believe merely adhering to these standards is insufficient. Even when some companies claim to be antibiotic-free, that's not always true.
The danger of antibiotics in beef
Overuse of antibiotics in meat leads to the creation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, or superbugs. These bacteria are extremely difficult to treat, posing a serious threat to humans. In fact, a 2019 report from the Interagency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance stated that 700,000 people die from drug-resistant diseases every year. Evidence shows that animals raised without antibiotics, however, carry fewer of these superbugs and pose less of a risk to human health.
The beef industry recognizes the danger to both livestock and humans. After all, while antibiotics might work in the short term to prevent disease and keep numbers up, it's something of a house of cards. As resistance builds up, it puts future herds at risk, as well as the health of consumers, both of which can cause significant harm to the industry. There's reason for everyone to want to cut back on antibiotic use.
Arby's currently doesn't have to do any more than it's doing, but some see that as a problem. The bare minimum isn't always the best approach, especially with something this serious. Though compliant with FDA regulations, Arby's offers no additional insight into how its meat is sourced and raised. For that reason, some consumers are choosing to avoid the chain just as a precaution. There are other restaurants that are going the extra mile, and people are calling out those who don't.