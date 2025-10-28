The Ethical Reason Some People Avoid Ordering Arby's

There are a lot of ethics tied up with the food we eat. For some, that's why they choose a vegan diet. Others seek out things like fair trade-certified coffee or chocolate. Whether it's cage-free eggs or wild-caught salmon, there are many ways consumers can follow their conscience regarding the food they eat. In the world of fast food restaurants, some diners avoid Arby's since the chain has no policy on record about using beef raised without antibiotics.

By 2017, over half of the 25 biggest chains in America were making strides to curb antibiotic use, but Arby's lagged behind. To be clear, the beef Arby's uses meets all FDA regulations — there's nothing illegal about what they do. However, groups like Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) have graded fast food chains on their efforts to limit using meat raised with antibiotics. While Chipotle and KFC get top marks, it's the bottom of the list that is most concerning. Restaurants like Arby's get an "F" grade — it's one of those facts about Arby's that most people don't know.

The company has no policy regarding antibiotic use, meaning its meat may or may not contain antibiotics. There's no commitment one way or another. While Arby's suppliers are required to follow the law, the FDA allows some "high risk" antibiotics in animal feed. So, groups like FACT believe merely adhering to these standards is insufficient. Even when some companies claim to be antibiotic-free, that's not always true.