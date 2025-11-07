One Of America's Biggest Fast Food Chains Is Closing Hundreds Of Restaurants

Fast food has been having a rough few years and now the downturn has hit one of America's most popular chains. This year has seen a string of headlines that sum up the woeful state of the industry, with Jack-in-the-Box and Starbucks closing hundreds of stores and KFC, Del Taco, and Pizza Hut all reporting drops in sales. This follows what was a brutal 2024 for sit down chain restaurants, with multiple popular chains going bankrupt within months of each of other. And now Wendy's is joining the long list of chains that are shuttering locations.

The announcement came from interim Wendy's CEO Ken Cook during the company's Q3 earnings conference call. While not being overly specific, Cook says that Wendy's is looking to close a "mid single-digit percentage" of its total stores, according to CNN. Wendy's ended 2024 with just over 5,900 locations in the U.S., so that would imply around 300 stores could be closing soon. This follows on the heels of a smaller retraction last year, when the chain closed 140 locations. Cook expressed optimism that Wendy's as a whole is healthy, and that a smaller percentage of underperforming stores were dragging down the brand. The chain is also looking to renovate stores and add new technology to help improve sales in these struggling locations. Last month, Wendy's also announced a new brand overhaul called "Project Fresh" in a bid to help turn things around.