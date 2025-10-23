The Popular 75-Year-Old Breakfast Chain That Still Exists In 16 States

By the 1990s, Shoney's was facing serious allegations of mismanagement, hostile workplace environments, and racism. In a class action lawsuit filed against the restaurant chain in Florida in 1989, African American employees alleged racial discrimination during the hiring and promotion process as well as while on the job. In 1993, the Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, ordering that the employees who were a party to the lawsuit would be awarded damages of $132,500,000.

By 2000, the company filed for bankruptcy and was acquired by Lone Star Funds. Though it ended up being one of the few major restaurant chains that survived bankruptcy, by 2004, Shoney's had been avoiding upkeep or maintenance of its restaurants for over a decade and had gone through seven board presidents. It had closed hundreds of locations and had only 325 restaurants left across 21 states. Throughout the next decade, it underwent several rebranding attempts.

Shoney's opened its first mall location designed to appeal to Millennials in 2018, offering a full-service bar. It also made several attempts to modernize its restaurants and menus. The chain now has themed meals, offers catering services, and is still looking for franchise partners. But, despite its efforts, it still only operates in 51 restaurants across 16 states in the Midwest and the southeastern U.S., with the majority of its locations in Tennessee.