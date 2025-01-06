16 Chain Restaurants That Serve Hush Puppies

Hush puppies, which are made from a mixture of fried cornmeal and onions, originated in the southern part of the U.S. The exact history behind hush puppies is a bit uncertain. Several stories suggest that they were used to quiet dogs. In some versions, the dogs, who belonged to fishermen, were caught begging for food at a fish fry. Others believe the name comes from Confederate soldiers who used the food to pacify their canines as the Yankee troops approached. Though, Native Americans, enslaved West Africans, or even Ursuline nuns are also thought to have made them first. Whatever their origins, they're now often fried and served alongside seafood.

Advertisement

If the craving for hush puppies strikes, know that there are a few chain restaurants where you can find them. Since they have Southern origins and connections to seafood, your best bet for finding hush puppies is to look to Southern and seafood restaurants. Though, seafood restaurants that don't have a big focus on fried foods aren't as likely to have them. And we've found that some Southern restaurants often opt for biscuits, regular cornbread, corn muffins instead of hush puppies. Lucky for you, we tracked down a few restaurant chains where you can reliably find hush puppies.