6 Chain Steakhouses With The Best Burgers, According To Customers

People typically go to steakhouses for steak, not burgers. However, since steakhouses have better quality meat than your average burger joint, then logically, a steakhouse burger should be tastier than a regular one. For one reason or another, lots of people scoff at the idea of ordering a burger at a steakhouse. And if you count yourself among those scoffers, this is your wake-up call. The truth is that you've been missing out on some of the best bang-for-your-buck burgers around.

Why spend over $20 at an overpriced fast food chain when you can save your hard-earned cash for a steakhouse that uses freshly-grilled, high-quality beef? That's not the only reason to reconsider your stance on steakhouse burgers, as they include fries and typically give you the option to swap them for one of several delicious sides. You also get to enjoy it in a much nicer setting.

Now that we've got your attention, here are six chain steakhouses with the best burgers, based on customer reviews.