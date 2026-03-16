6 Chain Steakhouses With The Best Burgers, According To Customers
People typically go to steakhouses for steak, not burgers. However, since steakhouses have better quality meat than your average burger joint, then logically, a steakhouse burger should be tastier than a regular one. For one reason or another, lots of people scoff at the idea of ordering a burger at a steakhouse. And if you count yourself among those scoffers, this is your wake-up call. The truth is that you've been missing out on some of the best bang-for-your-buck burgers around.
Why spend over $20 at an overpriced fast food chain when you can save your hard-earned cash for a steakhouse that uses freshly-grilled, high-quality beef? That's not the only reason to reconsider your stance on steakhouse burgers, as they include fries and typically give you the option to swap them for one of several delicious sides. You also get to enjoy it in a much nicer setting.
Now that we've got your attention, here are six chain steakhouses with the best burgers, based on customer reviews.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse offers six savory handhelds, three of which are hamburgers. For its flagship All-American Cheeseburger, it keeps things simple: Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and American cheese atop a beefy patty served on toasted, Texas-sized buns. You have the option of choosing the temperature of the patty, ranging from rare to well-done. And it comes with a side of steak fries and a pickle spear.
If hamburgers were judged on looks alone, the All-American Cheeseburger would be a winner. Fortunately, customers on Facebook confirm that it has more than just good looks going for it. "Great hamburger. It's delicious, juicy, and a good size," someone commented. When it comes to hamburgers, size definitely matters, and people say this one can hang with the best of them. On top of that, the bun is cushy yet sturdy, making it ideal for a layering of toppings.
One Reddit user actually prefers the burger over the steaks, especially for the price, saying, "Just got one since I think their steaks are overrated. Really good cheeseburger for $12." While pricing may vary depending on the location, the reviews point to Texas Roadhouse offering a pretty solid hamburger.
Outback Steakhouse
In a world filled with gourmet burgers, the simple, straightforward Outbacker at Outback Steakhouse is appreciated. It starts with a toasted bun bottom spread with mustard that's layered with sliced pickles, lettuce, diced onion, and tomato, followed by a half-pound patty blanketed with your choice of American, cheddar, or provolone cheese, and then finished with a toasted bun top. You can select the temperature and add bacon for a few extra bucks, too. The best part is that it comes with one of 18 sides, including underrated Outback Steakhouse menu items like the sweet potato and Tasmanian chili.
YouTuber Alex Berman, who has set out to try "Every Burger In Vegas," complimented the loosely packed patty, which works best when grilling burgers if you like them juicy. He even said that it was fresher than burgers he'd tried at higher-end restaurants. A Reddit user, who usually orders a steak, was surprised by the quality, saying, "They cooked it true medium with a nice crust on the outside. I was genuinely impressed." Another YouTuber who goes by "MvG Eats and Sports Feats" was sadly delivered a burger that arrived with barely any toppings, but was still amazed by how fresh the patty tasted.
LongHorn Steakhouse
The Steakhouse Cheeseburger at LongHorn Steakhouse is another member of the half-pound patty club. It comes grilled to order, and is perfectly layered, with lettuce on the bottom to protect the juicy ingredients from soggying up the bun. On top of that is tomato, onion, pickle chips, and the patty with your choice of melted American, cheddar, or Swiss cheeses. You can also choose your patty temp and add applewood smoked bacon for a little extra.
While it's the only burger on the menu, it does come with one of 17 sides, including LongHorn's signature broccoli drizzled with garlic butter herb sauce. That said, does the Steakhouse Cheeseburger live up to its mouthwatering product image?
After taking one bite, YouTuber KingSchratz said the patty has "by far, the best quality beef" that he's ever had, and when you consider the affordable price, he thinks it's the best burger that you can get from a chain restaurant. A Reddit thread about the burger was filled with comments from people who vouched for its tastiness, from "This burger brings me happiness," to "That's my secret lunch spot for an amazing burger that's cheaper than fast food," and more. LongHorn clearly has a winner on its hands.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
One thing you should know about Ruth's Chris Steak House is that there's only one hamburger on the menu, and it features a 10-ounce patty made of prime beef. According to the official website, the chain only uses custom-aged, corn-fed Midwestern beef. Also, the USDA Prime designation represents some of the best cattle on the market. That suggests the burger should be a cut above the usual.
As to be expected of a steakhouse, Ruth's Chris lets you select your preferred temperature. And based on the product image, toppings include red onion, tomato, and lettuce, even though the description doesn't mention that. It does, however, say that it comes with your choice of bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, or no cheese at all, along with fries for dining in, and house-made chips for takeout. To top it off, the price isn't half bad either. That said, what do customers think?
TikTok user burgeraddic definitely shares our sentiments about the affordable price, and after taking the first bite, he co-signed the flavor of the beef too, even calling it "outstanding." On Facebook, it's been dubbed the "best burger ever," which is a lofty statement, but hey, who are we to rain on someone's burger parade? Fans on Instagram seem to agree as well, with several calling it their favorite burger.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
Between the toasted buns of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse Burger sits a signature blend of USDA Prime beef. Toppings include bacon, iceberg lettuce, and butter pickles, and whereas other chains play it safe, Fleming's adds gourmet flourishes like red onion confit, Campari tomato, and Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Of course, you can choose your preferred temperature, and it comes with a side of fries, or truffle fries for a few more dollars.
As far as customer reviews go, you may need shades because they're glowing. On a Facebook post with 100-plus comments, one person kept it simple, saying, "I had this best burger ever." Another person said, "I was over there last week those cheeseburgers are so good and [juicy]," followed by a slew of other satisfied customers. TikTok user yunawonders held the burger up to show how massive the patty is, clearly poking out from the buns. It was her first time trying one, and she was very satisfied. LongHorn landed on our list of chains with the best quality steak, so we're not surprised that people give the burger a thumbs-up.
Morton's The Steakhouse
If you're looking for something more elevated than a plain-Jane American-style burger, look no further than Morton's Wagyu Smashburger. It comes with not one, but three smash burger patties topped with grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese oozing between each patty, dill pickle chips, and Thousand Island dressing on a toasted brioche bun. It's the only burger on the list made of wagyu beef, which makes it the priciest. Fortunately, it comes with fries.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a bad review about Morton's flagship handheld. A good number of the comments on this Facebook post include the words "delicious" and "yummy." Instagram user inkamagnaye had to slice hers in half before diving in due to its enormous size. The highlights of her experience were its juicy consistency and melty cheese, which stuck to the backs of her teeth and the roof of her mouth. We expect nothing less from one of our highest-ranked steakhouse chains.