For Tastier Broccoli, Make It Like LongHorn Steakhouse

It's not always easy to make simple vegetables taste interesting, but somehow a good steakhouse usually manages to do it well. There are even some chains out there that serve excellent-tasting green veggies. LongHorn Steakhouse is no exception, especially if you order the fresh steamed broccoli.

We know it sounds plain and boring, but LongHorn's steamed broccoli is so good that people even try to replicate it at home. The beauty of this healthier side, which starts at just 90 calories per serving, lies in its simplicity. The stalks are fresh and bright, and they're steamed just until they're perfectly tender and lightly salted.

But what makes LongHorn's broccoli so delicious is the drizzle of garlic herb butter sauce on top, adding a touch of decadence and aromatic flavor. It tastes delicious with something like lemon basil chicken, but it's also the perfect side to help cut the richness of a fatty steak or baby back ribs. It's also one of the easiest steakhouse sides you can make at home.