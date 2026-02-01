For Tastier Broccoli, Make It Like LongHorn Steakhouse
It's not always easy to make simple vegetables taste interesting, but somehow a good steakhouse usually manages to do it well. There are even some chains out there that serve excellent-tasting green veggies. LongHorn Steakhouse is no exception, especially if you order the fresh steamed broccoli.
We know it sounds plain and boring, but LongHorn's steamed broccoli is so good that people even try to replicate it at home. The beauty of this healthier side, which starts at just 90 calories per serving, lies in its simplicity. The stalks are fresh and bright, and they're steamed just until they're perfectly tender and lightly salted.
But what makes LongHorn's broccoli so delicious is the drizzle of garlic herb butter sauce on top, adding a touch of decadence and aromatic flavor. It tastes delicious with something like lemon basil chicken, but it's also the perfect side to help cut the richness of a fatty steak or baby back ribs. It's also one of the easiest steakhouse sides you can make at home.
How to make steamed broccoli with garlic butter sauce
To start recreating the dish, all you really need is a simple steamed broccoli recipe. A bag of pre-cut broccoli florets will not only make life easier, but it might lead to a fresher final product, too. Once your broccoli is washed, chop it up into bite-size pieces, place it in a steamer basket, and get your pot of water boiling. You only need about one cup or so of water -– you don't want it to reach the steamer basket.
Steam the broccoli for about five minutes over medium heat with the lid on. You'll know it's done when a fork easily pierces through the stems but the color remains a bright green. To prepare the garlic herb butter, just melt some high quality butter in a separate pot on medium heat with a few cloves of minced garlic and a splash of lemon juice until the garlic becomes fragrant. Season with salt and pepper and then stir in some chopped parsley.
Drizzle the butter over the broccoli or else toss the florets right into the butter pot. You could add some red pepper flakes for a little heat or top the broccoli with parmesan. Paprika is also an excellent addition. Serve the broccoli with a steak or take inspiration from some of the other popular LongHorn Steakhouse menu items. Even if you're not a meat eater, this one of those broccoli recipes you're bound to love.