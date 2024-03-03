20 Broccoli Recipes You're Bound To Love

If you're like most people, you probably despised broccoli as a kid. But as an adult, there's a good chance you like — or even love — the cruciferous vegetable. There's a lot to adore about broccoli, after all; it's packed with essential nutrients, from immune-supporting vitamin C to gut-friendly fiber. It's also high in antioxidants, or beneficial compounds that protect your cells from damage. This includes sulforaphane, a plant chemical found in all cruciferous vegetables, including bok choy and cauliflower.

Plus, when prepared properly, broccoli can transform from a mildly bitter vegetable to a flavorful component in casseroles, salads, soups, and more. The key is to pair broccoli with ingredients that balance its earthy taste, such as dried fruit, lemon juice, or savory sauces. Tangy ingredients like Greek yogurt and Parmesan cheese also work well, as they tone down the slight bitterness of broccoli.

To get the most out of your broccoli, be sure to buy ones with bright green and tightly closed buds. Avoid any broccoli heads with yellow or brown spots or mushiness. Check the stalk as well, as it should be firm, green, and free of moisture.

At home, the best way to keep broccoli fresh is to store it in the refrigerator in an unsealed plastic bag. While you're at it, avoid washing the broccoli before stashing it away, as the extra moisture will speed up spoilage. When you're ready to cook with the vegetable, check out the following broccoli recipes for delicious inspiration.