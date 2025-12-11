28 Steakhouse Sides You Can Make At Home

A juicy grilled steak might be the star of your steakhouse order, but pairing the meat with the right sides can really take your meal to the next level. Whether your goal is indulgence, freshness, or a perfect balance of the two, there's generally something on the menu to suit every mood. Amongst the classic steak accompaniments, there's everything from buttery potatoes and cheesy bakes to crisp salads and caramelized sauteed veggies. These tempting additions to your plate can complement the beef in the best way, offering contrast, richness, and brightness where it's needed.

The great news is, you don't need to visit a steakhouse to enjoy all of this deliciousness. Many of the classic sides you'll see on restaurant menus are surprisingly easy to recreate at home, and we've tried our hand at whipping up an array of house favorites over the years. With the right recipes, you can absolutely bring the steakhouse experience to your own kitchen, and you don't need to be a pro chef to make them taste incredible. Here are some of our best-loved sides that are sure to make your next steak night a hit.