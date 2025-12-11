28 Steakhouse Sides You Can Make At Home
A juicy grilled steak might be the star of your steakhouse order, but pairing the meat with the right sides can really take your meal to the next level. Whether your goal is indulgence, freshness, or a perfect balance of the two, there's generally something on the menu to suit every mood. Amongst the classic steak accompaniments, there's everything from buttery potatoes and cheesy bakes to crisp salads and caramelized sauteed veggies. These tempting additions to your plate can complement the beef in the best way, offering contrast, richness, and brightness where it's needed.
The great news is, you don't need to visit a steakhouse to enjoy all of this deliciousness. Many of the classic sides you'll see on restaurant menus are surprisingly easy to recreate at home, and we've tried our hand at whipping up an array of house favorites over the years. With the right recipes, you can absolutely bring the steakhouse experience to your own kitchen, and you don't need to be a pro chef to make them taste incredible. Here are some of our best-loved sides that are sure to make your next steak night a hit.
Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes
No steakhouse menu is complete without a hearty, potato-based offering, and these cheese-loaded bites are the ultimate satisfying steak pairing. Making them at home is wonderfully simple, with the spuds baked and the flesh enhanced with bacon, cheese, green onion, and some other creamy add-ins. Topped with more of the savory goodies before that all-important second stint in the oven, the potatoes come out exquisitely rich, gooey, and perfectly tender-crisp.
Super Slow-Cooked Loaded Baked Potato
This fully loaded potato recipe also brings a comforting vibe. Baking them low and slow yields gloriously fluffy flesh and crispy skin, and the medley of savory toppings really brings them to life. Once baked and sliced open, we fill each spud with a cheesy bacon and chive-studded sour cream mixture, then pop them back in the oven for a melty finish. Garnished with extra bacon bits and herbs, these would be amazing served with a crisp side salad and juicy ribeye.
Steakhouse-Worthy Lobster Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese is a true steakhouse classic, and this version sees the basic bake upgraded with a gourmet twist. Incorporating tender chunks of lobster tail into the saucy pasta mixture gives the dish an undeniably sophisticated feel, and this vibe is continued with add-ins like Cognac, mustard, and truffle oil. Before it's baked, the lobster mac and cheese is sprinkled with panko breadcrumbs, creating an irresistible crunch that complements the tender pasta and delicate lobster meat beautifully.
Copycat Ruth Chris Steakhouse Potatoes Au Gratin
If you're a regular at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you may well have sampled its iconic potatoes au gratin. This decadent creation features three varieties of cheese, plus silky cream and flavorful aromatics, all layered up with tender slices of potato. Parmesan adds a nutty tang, while provolone brings its signature creaminess, and cheddar amps up the sharpness, creating a rich, beautifully balanced taste. And of course, there's even more cheese scattered on top, which yields a mouth-watering golden, bubbling crust.
Creamy Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes
To keep things classic and wholesome, mashed potatoes are a top-tier accompaniment to steak. This recipe calls for skin-on red potatoes, which create a lovely rustic texture. There's plenty of creaminess too, from butter, sour cream, and milk, but the real star here is the roasted garlic. The tender, golden cloves load the dish with natural sweetness and aromatic depth, making it a standout element of any steak dinner. This would work fantastically alongside a creamy, sauce-smothered steak. Think mushroom, bearnaise, or peppercorn.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Grilled Shrimp
For a surf and turf feast, give this Texas Roadhouse copycat a try. The succulent grilled shrimp features all the zesty, herbaceous flavors of the steakhouse original. The lemon-garlic marinade gets a hint of warmth from paprika, and freshness from basil and oregano, infusing the shrimp with heaps of savory depth. Then, the seafood skewers are pan-fried until lovely and charred. Delicate and briny, shrimp is a natural fit for steak, effortlessly balancing the richness of the red meat with its lighter, sweeter profile.
Homemade Garlic Bread
You can't go wrong with a slice or two of crusty, buttery garlic bread, and this beloved side is oh-so simple to prep at home. Just grab a hearty ciabatta loaf and spread slices of the bread with a garlic and parsley-infused butter mixture. It'll only need a couple of minutes under the broiler to crisp up and melt the butter, after which you'll be left with a totally moreish, toasty side that'll make your steak plate infinitely more satisfying.
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Another steakhouse favorite, onion rings are loved for their irresistible textural contrast and sweet, aromatic taste. Making them from scratch might sound like a fuss, but you can actually whip up a batch in under 15 minutes. Once you've sliced onions into rings, you'll dunk them in a simple garlic-infused batter, then fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden. The mellow sweetness of the tender onions and light crunch of the batter contrast the deep, meaty taste of the steak exceptionally well.
Simple Stuffed Mushrooms
These elegant stuffed mushrooms not only deliver the comfort factor, but they'll also bring a welcome dose of nutrients to your plate. The creamy filling mixture features tender slices of artichoke hearts and spinach, adding a delicious earthiness and a pop of green. These veggies work beautifully alongside the smoky paprika, nutty Parmesan, and zesty lemon. Once stuffed and baked, the resulting dish is an elevated take on your average cheese-stuffed cups, that's sure to make steak night feel extra special.
Classic Creamed Spinach
We all know how important it is to eat your greens, and what better way to enjoy them than with this rich, garlicky creamed spinach? This dish has long been a go-to pairing for steak, adding a touch of luxury to the meat without being too heavy. Prepped in under 30 minutes, our version packs plenty of savory flavor, with shallots, lemon, and nutmeg enhancing the garlic-infused creamy base and tender wilted leaves.
Fresh Green Bean Almondine
Sometimes a lighter side for steak feels more fitting, but this doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor. This green bean almondine is full of nutty, zesty goodness, thanks to the crunchy almond-Parmesan topping, and sauteing the beans with butter and lemon juice preserves just the right amount of bite. It's a fuss-free yet sophisticated option that serves as a refreshing contrast to the hearty meat, and you can totally combine it with richer, carb-based sides like mashed potatoes or mac and cheese if preferred.
Easy Crockpot Cream Corn
This sunny side dish takes mere minutes to prep, before the slow cooker does all the hard work for you. You'll need just four ingredients plus a pinch of salt and pepper to make cream corn, and the result is just as rich and flavorful as any steakhouse version. Just toss canned corn and the other creamy add-ins into the Crockpot and let everything gently simmer away for three hours. Then, you'll have a luscious, versatile side that'll bring plenty of color and natural sweetness to your steak spread.
Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts
With the right additions, you can transform humble Brussels sprouts into a totally tempting side for steak. Here, we coat them in a garlicky, herby Parmesan-breadcrumb mixture to give them a deeply flavorful, crispy coating. Oven-baking the sprouts also gives them a moreish caramelized finish, making their natural nuttiness even more pronounced. Try serving these beauties up with a pan-seared sirloin steak, perhaps topped with a generous dollop of chimichurri.
Slow Cooker Baked Beans
Warming, nutritious, and loaded with sweet and smoky flavor, these slow cooker baked beans are an ideal companion for beef. Their umami-rich profile complements the charred, savory taste of steak brilliantly, and we love the convenient, hands-off approach this recipe offers. There's a hint of heat from gochujang, sweetness from molasses, and the tanginess of barbecue sauce, which contrasts with the salty bacon and aromatic onion to build a well-rounded saucy base for the tender trio of beans.
Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Making sweet potato fries from scratch doesn't have to be difficult, especially if your kitchen is equipped with a trusty air fryer. Sliced into batons and tossed with oil and an assortment of warming, savory spices, these vibrant veggies get transformed into crispy, charred bites. They're perfect for dunking into ketchup or mayo, or mopping up every last drip of a creamy steak sauce.
Air Fryer Cheese Curds With Marinara
The mild tang and firm texture of cheese curds make them an excellent candidate for coating and frying, and these crowd-pleasing bites strike a satisfying balance between comfort food fun and classic steakhouse indulgence. The outer layer is a light and flavorful mixture of panko and Italian breadcrumbs, and this becomes gorgeously golden brown as everything cooks in the air fryer. To balance the cheesy richness, the crispy curds are paired with a homemade herby marinara. This brings a contrasting tangy sweetness to each bite.
Lobster Mashed Potatoes
Take a side of mashed potatoes from basic to gourmet with the addition of lobster. This steak pairing is undeniably restaurant-worthy. To the smooth mash base, we add fragrant garlic and rich heavy cream. Then, we fold in tender chunks of buttery, garlic-infused lobster meat for the utmost indulgence. If you're making steak for a special occasion, your choice of side dish can't get much fancier than this. Consider pairing the elevated mash with another elegant veggie-based dish, such as green bean almondine or stuffed mushrooms.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls With Cinnamon Butter
The soft, fluffy warmth of a freshly-baked roll is always welcome at the dinner table, and Texas Roadhouse is the perfect place to get some inspiration for crafting a homemade batch. The chain's popular menu staple comes with a rather unconventional topping that somehow works incredibly well with steak. Spread with a sweet cinnamon butter, these tender rolls offer a moreish balance of sweet and savory, with the butter's subtle warmth contrasting the deep umami of the meat in a surprisingly delicious way.
Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Mac and Cheese
Another beloved chain that's mastered the art of mac and cheese is Longhorn Steakhouse, and its take on this cheesy bake features an impressive four varieties of cheese. Gruyere, fontina, Parmesan, and cheddar give the sauce the ultimate balance of creaminess and depth, and chopped cooked bacon adds an extra element of salty, savory richness. Finished with a crisp topping, this copycat version makes an ultra-comforting match for any cut of steak.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Texas Roadhouse is also known for its pleasingly crispy, cheese-filled Rattlesnake Bites, and yes, you can absolutely recreate this delicious side at home. The cheesy middles include Monterey jack, cheddar, jalapeños, bell peppers, and a medley of savory seasonings. Once shaped, frozen, and breaded, the balls are deep-fried to crunchy perfection, making the cheese mixture within seriously gooey. Served the traditional way, with a tangy Cajun dip, they're sure to disappear fast.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potato
Fans of sweet potato casserole will know just how game-changing the marshmallow-potato duo can be, hence why Texas Roadhouse's loaded sweet potatoes are such a hit. To make them at home, you'll spread sweet and spicy honey-cinnamon butter into each fluffy, freshly baked potato, then add even more sweetness with a mouth-watering combination of caramel sauce and mini marshmallows, which brown beautifully under the broiler. There's truly no better way to bring sweet contrast to your savory steak plate.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Green Beans
A simpler, veggie-forward side on the Texas Roadhouse lineup is its signature green beans. Our copycat version of this popular steak pairing sees the beans simmered in a flavor-packed, garlic and onion-infused broth, then tossed with crumbled cooked bacon. It's a simple, foolproof approach that brings out the best of these humble veggies. And, it's light enough to serve with other heartier sides like potatoes au gratin or baked potatoes.
Copycat Ruth's Chris Crispy Shoestring Fries
On the Ruth's Chris menu, shoestring fries are a top pick. These thin, crispy morsels are irresistibly snackable, but also an amazing tool for adding satisfying crunch to your steak dinner. In this homemade version, we get that unique shoestring shape by using a mandoline slicer, cutting each slice into tiny strips. And, deep-frying the potatoes helps achieve that golden-brown, crisp finish. A dash of salt and a sprinkling of parsley are all you'll need to jazz the fries up.
Copycat Outback Steakhouse Potato Soup
At Outback Steakhouse, there's a wonderfully cozy potato soup on offer. And of course, we had to craft a copycat version. The warming broth is loaded with veggies, garlic, herbs, and cream, and thickened with the tender boiled potatoes. Everything is blitzed up in a blender to create a silky-smooth consistency, and the heartiness continues into the toppings, with bacon, cheddar, and green onions making each bowlful even more satisfying.
Outback's Bloomin' Onion
Another icon on the Outback menu, the Bloomin' Onion hits all of the flavor and texture notes you could want in a steak pairing. Each deep-fried onion piece is super crispy on the outside, but tender in the middle, making every bite exciting. And the expertly seasoned batter makes a fantastic accompaniment to the steak's smoky char. The creamy dipping sauce is another standout, getting a peppery hit from horseradish and a hint of warmth from paprika.
Homemade Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Simple yet oozing with elegance, wedge salad is a timeless steakhouse staple. To make it, we slice off a crisp, refreshing wedge of iceberg lettuce and adorn it with the perfect medley of rich, savory toppings. The blue cheese dressing would tie in brilliantly with other creamy steak sauces (you could even double down on the blue cheese!), and the bacon amplifies the savory notes. To garnish, there's a scattering of chopped chives, which freshens everything up with a vibrant pop of green.
Simple Caesar Salad
If a Caesar salad is your side of choice, this trusty recipe is a must-try. Made the classic way, it combines fresh Romaine lettuce leaves with a silky egg yolk-enriched dressing, crunchy croutons, and shaved Parmesan, with the option to toss in fresh raspberries or tomatoes too. Served with steak, this well-rounded salad will do an excellent job of balancing the beef's richness with its crisp, refreshing elements, while still packing in plenty of bold, savory flavor.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Steak and mushrooms always make for a delicious pairing, and sauteing these veggies with a handful of simple ingredients can transform them into a restaurant-quality side dish. White wine, soy sauce, garlic, and parsley are the flavor-boosting dream team here, injecting the earthy slices with layers of savory goodness. You can have this dish ready in just 15 minutes, serving it on the side, over mashed potatoes, or even piled directly on top of the steak if preferred.
