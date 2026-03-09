This Olive Garden Sister Restaurant Offers A Luxury Seafood Experience

Most restaurant-loving folks, at least in America, know about the hearty Italian food at Olive Garden. Seafood does appear on its menu, but that culinary genre is much more represented by Olive Garden's sister restaurant, a national luxury seafood chain known as Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Though not as well-known as OG, the venue still spreads its goodness across 31 locations in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others, with two Florida debuts slated for 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens and Naples.

The footprint leans toward major metro areas and affluent suburbs, well-positioned for patrons with expandable budgets or celebrating special occasions. The trajectory is no surprise, being that the parent company of both Olive Garden and Eddie V's, Darden Restaurants, shelled out $59 million to purchase the eight existing Eddie V's premier seafood houses in 2011, along with another smaller brand called Wildfish Seafood Grille.

Luxury dining at Eddie V's is an immersive experience emphasizing meticulously prepared food and live-music trios in the V Lounge. Rather than following a cookie-cutter aesthetic, each location remains distinct in its layout, ambiance, art collections, and elegant furnishings. Everything really revolves around the menu, which in this case means lots of prime seafood flown in daily, as well as an impressive stable of premium hand-cut steaks. They're also known for buzzy happy hours with hand-shaken cocktails and tasty teasers such as South African lobster with Sriracha aioli.