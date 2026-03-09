This Olive Garden Sister Restaurant Offers A Luxury Seafood Experience
Most restaurant-loving folks, at least in America, know about the hearty Italian food at Olive Garden. Seafood does appear on its menu, but that culinary genre is much more represented by Olive Garden's sister restaurant, a national luxury seafood chain known as Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Though not as well-known as OG, the venue still spreads its goodness across 31 locations in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others, with two Florida debuts slated for 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens and Naples.
The footprint leans toward major metro areas and affluent suburbs, well-positioned for patrons with expandable budgets or celebrating special occasions. The trajectory is no surprise, being that the parent company of both Olive Garden and Eddie V's, Darden Restaurants, shelled out $59 million to purchase the eight existing Eddie V's premier seafood houses in 2011, along with another smaller brand called Wildfish Seafood Grille.
Luxury dining at Eddie V's is an immersive experience emphasizing meticulously prepared food and live-music trios in the V Lounge. Rather than following a cookie-cutter aesthetic, each location remains distinct in its layout, ambiance, art collections, and elegant furnishings. Everything really revolves around the menu, which in this case means lots of prime seafood flown in daily, as well as an impressive stable of premium hand-cut steaks. They're also known for buzzy happy hours with hand-shaken cocktails and tasty teasers such as South African lobster with Sriracha aioli.
Eddie V's menu rises to the occasion
The menu at Eddie V's reads like a who's who of sea-kingdom royalty, starting with an oyster presentation that rolls out the red carpet. At least five on-ice varieties hail from waters near and far, currently including Katam Bay oysters from Martha's Vineyard, described as full brine with a sweet-as-honey finish. From the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) comes the Raspberry Point and Conway Royal oysters with gentle and medium brines.
Fish and crustaceans parade across tables and plates, including swordfish from Block Island, yellowfin tuna from Caribbean waters, and scallops once living at Georges Bank. Notable appetizers include lobster tacos with handmade tortillas and half-pound lump crab cakes, which made our Tasting Table list of six seafood restaurant chains serving the best crab cakes. The Shellfish Tower rises as a chilled monument to sea creatures, from Maine lobster to shrimp, oysters, and colossal crab. It's built for sharing, but also for pacing, since it's merely a starter. Second courses take the route of cognac-infused lobster bisque and warm goat cheese salad, which is a classic French salad dating back centuries.
Finally, main courses arrive in full glory, including the likes of Chilean Sea Bass, roasted Mediterranean Branzino, and Norwegian salmon glazed with mustard and rye whiskey. Hand-cut streaks enter the stage with Bacon-wrapped Filet Medallions and a showcase combo of Center Cut Filet Mignon and Premium South African Lobster Tail. Optional sides include upscaled mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster. It's pretty evident that Eddie V's Prime Seafood is a "very-big" sister to Olive Garden, with prices to match. But each has its place under Darden's corporate umbrella, with OG still getting plenty of love from everyday diners.