6 Seafood Restaurant Chains Serving The Best Crab Cakes, According To Reviews

There's a long list of offenses that make crab cake lovers crabby. They don't want too many fillers like breadcrumbs or mayonnaise. They detest mushy textures or cakes that fall apart on contact. They turn their nose up at over- or underseasoned plates and sauces that don't fit the bill. On the contrary, what true fans of the seafood specialty really want is quality crab meat ... and lots of it, surrounded by ingredients that enhance the natural flavor rather than walk all over it. Plus, a light crisp around the edges never hurts.

You may think you have to venture down to Louisiana or set sail for a quaint Maryland beach town to get this kind of honest-to-good crab cake. And it is true that these places are teeming with a great deal of trophy catches. But there are also a select few chain restaurants serving up crab cakes worthy of acclaim, all across the country, not just tucked away on the coastline. Instead of being buried under a sea of criticism, crab cakes from these establishments are praised by diners for their freshness, real seafood flavors, and worthy accompaniments. They really do take the cake in this hard-to-nail culinary category, and today we're highlighting six highly revered recipes that have earned their loyal followings. From sourcing and binding to sauces and presentation, these crab cakes check every box and set the standard for chain restaurant seafood.