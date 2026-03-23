30 Recipes That Make The Most Of Spring Vegetables
Brighter days are here, and while we love the coziness of winter recipes, we're definitely ready to embrace the fresh, vibrant flavors that spring has to offer. As the seasons change, so does the way we cook. We move away from hearty, warming soups, stews, and roasts and lean into lighter, greener meals that make seasonal produce the star.
In springtime, countless nourishing vegetables are at their peak. Fresh bundles of asparagus, peppery radishes, and tender leafy greens are growing in abundance, ready to bring color and nutrients to your plate. And, many of these vegetables shine brightest when prepared simply, allowing their natural flavors to come through.
To ensure you enter the season feeling inspired, we've rounded up our top spring vegetable recipes, from crisp salads and quick pastas to satisfying sides. There's something here for every occasion, whether you're hosting the first outdoor gathering of the year or enjoying a simple weeknight dinner. Either way, these delicious dishes celebrate seasonal produce at its best, making spring cooking feel effortless and full of life.
Rye Spaetzle With Asparagus And Gruyère
This elegant Austrian-inspired dish is a top pick if you're cooking for guests, and despite its comforting vibe, it's packed with green goodness. The dumpling-like spaetzle is enhanced with a sufficiently springy medley of asparagus, peas, chives, and parsley. Lemon zest brings brightness, while Gruyère cheese and crème fraîche create a luscious coating. Then, for an extra dose of seasonal freshness, we top things off with a peppery dandelion green salad, which contrasts the nuttiness of the rye crumble topping brilliantly.
Spring Quiche
A slice of creamy quiche makes the perfect springtime lunch, and here, we spruce up the cheesy egg filling with some refreshing seasonal greens. Garlicky sauteed leeks and spinach are incorporated into the quiche itself, along with nutty Parmesan and tangy goat cheese. Then, post-baking, we top things off with a lemony arugula salad for an extra hit of fresh, peppery flavor. Enjoy the quiche warm with a bowl of soup or spoonful of potato salad, and you've got a light yet satisfying meal that's perfectly suited for the season.
Recipe: Spring Quiche
Mandarin And Rainbow Radish Salad
This gloriously vibrant salad is sure to be a standout on any dinner table. While it's obviously stunning to look at, this dish is also loaded with flavor and crunch, thanks to its medley of juicy fruit, crisp veggies, and tangy maple-mustard dressing. Using multiple varieties of radishes helps to create that striking multicolored look, and fresh arugula further boosts the peppery notes. Sweet mandarin slices bring balancing sweetness, and creamy feta cheese makes a fitting accompaniment to the crunchy toasted pepitas.
Easy Cream Of Asparagus Soup
While it's often associated with winter cooking, soup absolutely has its place on the spring menu, especially when it's made with vibrant seasonal produce. Asparagus makes for an incredibly flavorful soup add-in, providing heaps of color and nutrients. In this recipe, the stems are simmered with sauteed onion and garlic, potatoes, and broth, before everything is blitzed up and thickened with half and half for an ultra-smooth consistency. And, to keep things feeling fresh, we spruce it up with zesty lemon juice and fresh herbs.
Recipe: Easy Cream Of Asparagus Soup
Roasted Vegetable Pasta Primavera
Tender roasted veggies pair beautifully with al dente pasta, and this recipe makes the most of the in-season broccoli and asparagus, combining the greens with earthy mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, and juicy grape tomatoes. The penne and vegetables are tossed with a garlicky, zesty lemon sauce that gets a hint of heat from red pepper flakes and attains richness from Parmesan, while keeping things light and spring-forward. Garnished with fresh basil leaves, the finished dish is perfect for serving with grilled proteins like salmon or chicken.
Spring Vegetable Fideos
Adapted from a recipe by Ken Oringer of Toro, New York, this easy one pan pasta dish that's similar to paella is bursting with the bounty of spring. Besides toasted angel hair pasta, we add an earthy morel mushroom ragu, blanched asparagus, and a tomatoey onion and garlic mixture. And, to really amp up the spring vibes, we finish with some fresh, crunchy toppings — aromatic fennel fronds and scallions, tangy pickled green almonds, and peppery radish slices. The resulting dish is an exquisitely balanced take that's both bright and comforting.
Recipe: Spring Vegetable Fideos
Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream
For a vegan-friendly spring showstopper, give this stir-fried bok choy a try. It might sound simple, but this dish is far from boring. The leafy greens get a serious injection of aromatic, umami-rich flavor from garlic, ginger, chili pepper, and a sesame-spiked soy sauce mixture. Once the bok choy has been steamed to tender-crisp perfection, it's served atop a bed of silky tofu cream, which adds plenty of protein and richness to the plate. Try pairing this dish with other plant-based sides like roasted potatoes or a hearty bean salad.
Sauteed Garlic Swiss Chard
This fuss-free, ten-minute side is inspired by a recipe in Lois Ellen Frank's "Native Flavor" cookbook. Highlighting the earthy freshness of Swiss chard, it sees the chopped leafy greens sauteed with toasted garlic and a pinch of salt until tender, then brightened with a quick squeeze of lemon before serving. It's a simple approach that subtly enhances the natural flavors of the produce, resulting in a versatile, nutrient-packed dish that pairs especially well with roasted meats or grilled fish.
Recipe: Sauteed Garlic Swiss Chard
Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata
Made in one pan, this veggie-loaded frittata is a comforting, protein-rich way to cook with spring produce. You'll start by sauteing diced sweet potato and leek, then tossing in a generous handful of turnip greens. The egg mixture gets an elegant upgrade from tangy feta and fragrant rosemary, and everything is baked together in a skillet until set and gloriously golden on top. This one works equally well on a breakfast plate as it does for lunch or dinnertime.
Asparagus, Leek, And Pancetta Pasta
A creamy pasta dish is the ultimate comforting dinner, and this one gets a springlike twist from leeks and asparagus. Linguine is the pasta of choice, and it does an excellent job of soaking up the sauce's richness. There's salty, smoky pancetta, which fits right in alongside the rich aromatics of leeks and shallots, plus a generous glug of white wine for a hit of acidity. Chicken broth brings savory depth to the sauce, while heavy cream and Parmesan create that all-important rich and silky finish.
Parmesan-Stuffed Artichokes
Artichokes are another spring favorite, and one particularly effective way to prepare these veggies is by stuffing and roasting them. Once trimmed and scraped to remove the inner hairs, the artichokes are first boiled, then stuffed with a a buttery lemon, garlic, and Parmesan breadcrumb mixture before baking. This flavorful filling complements the natural nutty taste of the veg perfectly, and it yields a unique side dish with heaps of visual appeal that strikes just the right balance of nourishment and indulgence.
Recipe: Parmesan-Stuffed Artichokes
Herby Cheddar Leek Fritters
Leeks and cheese are a rather delightful duo, and they taste especially fantastic piled into golden, tender-crisp fritters. These rich, aromatic patties are ideal for springtime snacking or pairing with other seasonal goodies, and they're super easy to prep. Sauteed leeks are stirred into a simple, mustard-spiked batter with grated cheddar cheese and some fresh herbs. Then, you'll dollop spoonfuls of the mixture into a hot pan, frying until nicely browned on both sides. Served with a cooling garlic-chive yogurt, these savory treats are sure to hit the spot.
Recipe: Herby Cheddar Leek Fritters
Citrusy Arugula Salad
Using arugula to create a vibrant, peppery base, this brightly-dressed salad brings a touch of citrusy zing to the spring table. The leaves are complemented with tart red onion, creamy avocado, and sweet juicy mandarins, which come together to create a gorgeous array of colors. Chives bring aromatic depth, and toasted sunflower seeds provide a moreish crunch, while the tangy lemon-Dijon dressing ties the fresh flavors together. Try serving it with pizza or pasta for a refreshing side that will easily elevate comforting carbs.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
Crispy Smashed Broccoli
If steaming or boiling is your go-to technique for cooking broccoli, it's time to switch things up. By smashing and roasting the boiled florets, you'll bring out their natural sweetness while creating irresistible crispy edges. Of course, we're boosting the veg with some delicious savory toppings. Each floret gets brushed with garlic- and smoked paprika-infused oil, then sprinkled with nutty grated Parmesan before baking. These are great served as a snack or appetizer with a creamy dip on the side.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Broccoli
Sourdough Avocado Toast
Treat yourself to a nourishing spring breakfast with this decadent sourdough avocado toast. Despite looking like it came straight from a fancy restaurant, this dish can be made in 15 minutes. The crisp, buttery bread is loaded with tender, blanched asparagus spears, plus the creamy sliced avocado and a perfectly poached egg. Sprinkle each stack with fresh, chopped chives and zesty sumac for added complexity, and pair the toast with a handful of arugula to really lean into this green theme.
Recipe: Sourdough Avocado Toast
Chilled Asparagus Vichyssoise
If warm soup is still feeling a little too winter-like for you, this chilled version offers an excellent alternative. It gets its striking green hue from asparagus and leeks, while potatoes add sustenance and thickness to the mixture without overpowering all those delicate spring flavors. A splash of cream ensures a silky, satisfying finish, while apple cider vinegar cuts through the richness to ensure every smooth spoonful is well-rounded. Top it with chopped chives and an extra drizzle of cream, and enjoy it with your favorite crusty bread or seasonal salad.
Recipe: Chilled Asparagus Vichyssoise
Best Broccoli Salad
Broccoli is totally underrated as a salad ingredient, but those humble florets shine when served raw. Enjoyed this way, the veg offers an earthier, more peppery depth of flavor and a satisfying crunch. Here, we toss them with crispy pan-fried turkey bacon and a creamy, garlicky Greek yogurt dressing, transforming the broccoli into a mouth-watering side that's versatile enough to be served alongside weeknight dinners or packed up for a picnic or potluck.
Recipe: Best Broccoli Salad
Spring Garlic And Mushroom Frittata
Add a pleasing pop of green to a homemade frittata with spring garlic stalks. These slender greens offer a milder, sweeter flavor than the garlic bulb, and they can get used much like other alliums. In this nutritious brunch dish, garlic stalks are paired with an equally seasonal trio of greens — peas, parsley, and mint. Maitake mushrooms introduce plenty of umami depth to the creamy egg base, which is also livened up with a sprinkling of lemon zest and red pepper flakes.
Mexican Kale Salad
Rustic and robust, kale makes an excellent starting point for building a spring salad, and what better way to dress the leaves up than with some bold, Mexican-inspired add-ins? This colorful mix includes hearty black beans, sunny corn, creamy avocado, and fiery jalapeño peppers. Everything is coated in a delightfully sweet, spicy, and tangy dressing, made with cumin, lime, and garlic, then topped with pepitas for a mouth-watering crunch. This punchy salad will taste amazing alongside other Mexican classics like tacos or quesadillas.
Recipe: Mexican Kale Salad
Herby Spring Pea Dip
If you're after some inspiration for a spring-inspired grazing board, look no further than this creamy pea dip and its array of crunchy sides. After boiling shelled English peas, you'll blitz them up with plenty of flavor-packed ingredients, including goat cheese, lemon zest, and fresh herbs, with everything transforming into a thick, luscious dip. For dunking, we bake up some crispy baguette slices, and pair these with a rainbow of spring veggies. It's a simple yet impressive spread that's perfect for sharing.
Recipe: Herby Spring Pea Dip
Lemony Artichoke Crostini
These zesty, artichoke-topped crostini are a sophisticated snack or appetizer, and they're far easier to prep than you'd think. We keep things simple with canned artichokes, pulsing these in a food processor with lemon, pine nuts, olive oil, and salt to make a chunky, creamy spread. Minced chives add a final pop of color and aromatic flavor, before the mixture is piled onto crusty baguette slices to serve. Consider serving them with a colorful crudites platter or Italian antipasti.
Recipe: Lemony Artichoke Crostini
Garganelli With Morels And Peas
Garganelli is a lesser-known pasta variety that absolutely deserves a spot on your spring menu. The ridged tubes effortlessly cling onto creamy coatings, and here we craft a decadent morel mushroom sauce that really takes this pasta to the next level. The mixture is flavored with tarragon and Marsala wine that introduce sweetness and anise notes while cutting through the richness of the cream. Blanched shelled peas are another spring-forward addition, and you can even garnish each bowlful with leafy pea tendrils for a final pop of green.
Recipe: Garganelli With Morels And Peas
Broccoli Au Gratin
You've heard of potato au gratin, but how about swapping the spuds for tender broccoli florets? This is a fantastic way to give the cozy classic a spring twist, and this recipe keeps things as gloriously rich and cheesy as you'd expect. The garlicky cheese sauce, made with fontina, cheddar, and Parmesan, is poured over steamed florets in a baking dish. And, to craft that irresistible crunchy top, we sprinkle buttery breadcrumbs before baking. Leave everything in the oven until it's brown and bubbling. Yum!
Recipe: Broccoli Au Gratin
Hearty Bok Choy Soup
Light yet wholesome, this bok choy soup packs in the green goodness without skimping on protein or savory richness. Shallots, garlic, and green onions serve as an aromatic base, and adding a splash of soy sauce to the broth builds extra umami depth. Sliced mushrooms and pan-fried, soy-marinated tofu keep things hearty, and chewy rice noodles transform each bowlful into a well-rounded, complete meal that's sure to leave you feeling nourished.
Recipe: Hearty Bok Choy Soup
Spring-Forward Chickpea Salad
Start the season right with this stunning chickpea salad. This colorful dish delivers on presentation, but it's also packed with moreish flavors and contrasting textures. The chickpeas are oven-roasted to attain a nice crisp, and they're then arranged atop a bed of leafy greens with blanched peas, sliced radishes, creamy avocado, and tangy crumbled feta. A lemon-Dijon vinaigrette coats every morsel in tangy brightness, and the final dish makes an epic centerpiece for a spring dinner party.
Recipe: Spring-Forward Chickpea Salad
Kale Lasagna
This vegetarian-friendly lasagna is layered with the earthy goodness of sauteed kale and mushrooms, which replace the traditional meat sauce to create an equally satisfying, crowd-pleasing dish that doesn't skimp on flavor. Store-bought marinara sauce keeps the prep simple, and a garlicky ricotta and mozzarella mixture loads every slice with creamy richness. Serve it with a spring-forward salad or some crusty garlic bread, and you've got a hearty meat-free meal that the whole family will love.
Recipe: Kale Lasagna
Pan-Seared Black Cod With Morels And Asparagus
Morel mushrooms and asparagus are two spring staples, and this seasonal duo is a fitting match for pan-seared fish. This recipe has a wonderfully classy feel and the fresh flavor to match, and it comes together in just 30 minutes, so you could absolutely whip this up on a weeknight. Spring veggies are sauteed with shallots, then enhanced with butter, chives, and lemon juice, before they're topped with crispy-skinned black cod for a light and elegant main meal.
Slow Cooker Spinach And Artichoke Dip
A warm, cheesy dip is always a crowd-pleaser, and this creamy spinach and artichoke version is an indulgent pick for any springtime spread. Fresh baby spinach and tender artichoke hearts form the nutrient-rich base, while a blend of cream cheese, Greek yogurt, mozzarella, and Parmesan yields a luscious, melty texture that's simply made for scooping. Made in the slow cooker, the recipe takes a conveniently hands-off approach, leaving you plenty of time to craft a platter of crunchy dippers (think crackers, tortilla chips, and colorful crudites).
Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
Whether you're brunching, lunching, or snacking, this flaky, veggie-topped puff pastry tart will certainly bring a touch of elegance to your plate. A sheet of buttery puff pastry is adorned with chopped asparagus and tangy goat cheese, and it gets seasoned with fragrant thyme. After a quick bake, the tart comes out perfectly puffed-up, golden, and crisp. The asparagus spears turn tender, and the goat cheese becomes ultra-creamy. This one is best served warm, perhaps with a citrusy salad or a bowl of creamy soup.
Recipe: Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
Ramp Pesto Pasta
Ramps, also known as wild garlic, make a deliciously aromatic addition to this homemade pesto. Blanched until bright green, the leaves are whizzed up with toasted hazelnuts, Pecorino Romano, and olive oil, and the result is a deeply flavorful, vibrant sauce. To turn the fresh ramp pesto into a spring-ready meal, we simply toss it with al dente campanelle pasta and finish with an extra sprinkling of cheese, but feel free to top your plate with grilled chicken or fish if desired.
Recipe: Ramp Pesto Pasta