30 Recipes That Make The Most Of Spring Vegetables

Brighter days are here, and while we love the coziness of winter recipes, we're definitely ready to embrace the fresh, vibrant flavors that spring has to offer. As the seasons change, so does the way we cook. We move away from hearty, warming soups, stews, and roasts and lean into lighter, greener meals that make seasonal produce the star.

In springtime, countless nourishing vegetables are at their peak. Fresh bundles of asparagus, peppery radishes, and tender leafy greens are growing in abundance, ready to bring color and nutrients to your plate. And, many of these vegetables shine brightest when prepared simply, allowing their natural flavors to come through.

To ensure you enter the season feeling inspired, we've rounded up our top spring vegetable recipes, from crisp salads and quick pastas to satisfying sides. There's something here for every occasion, whether you're hosting the first outdoor gathering of the year or enjoying a simple weeknight dinner. Either way, these delicious dishes celebrate seasonal produce at its best, making spring cooking feel effortless and full of life.