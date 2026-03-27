The Olive Garden Pasta Dish Some Fans Swear Is 'Not The Same' Anymore
Olive Garden's vast menu of Italian American favorites, bottomless bowls of salad, and legendarily endless breadsticks has quite the fan following. And, in 2025, Olive Garden brought back two of its most iconic pasta dishes, one of which was the ravioli di portobello, which is essentially portobello mushroom-stuffed ravioli smothered in a creamy sun-dried tomato sauce. Undoubtedly, the combination of umami-rich ingredients and a touch of cream is a winning flavor profile that warranted a welcome comeback after having been discontinued from the Olive Garden menu and all but forgotten. Unfortunately, the item everyone missed isn't the same as the original version according to long-time fans. A Reddit thread bemoans a major change in the sauce.
As a purported former employee wrote, "I worked there in '09-10 and I was so happy they brought it back. I got it last week but it was like a creamy marinara almost? Not the same." Instead of the sweet and savory notes of sun-dried tomatoes, one customer described the sauce's tomatoey taste as "almost tangy/acidic." Meanwhile, another claimed, "The sundried battuto is made in house, not shipped pre made," which would typically lead to a fresher, higher-quality sauce. However, it appears as though the entire formula has changed as the sauce isn't creamy or umami-rich anymore. As one unhappy customer proclaimed, "It tastes like spaghetti-o's to me." You're better off making your own at home, such as the sauce we use in this recipe for marry me gnocchi.
Disappointed with the ravioli? Try these Olive Garden menu items instead
Portobello mushrooms are a unique ravioli filling, but with a reportedly disappointing sauce, there are plenty of better options. For example, our favorite popular pasta dish at Olive Garden is the spinach and cheese-stuffed tortelloni, which are smothered in alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. If you're looking for a tasty sun-dried tomato dish, we ranked the cheese and sun-dried tomato stuffed chicken marsala as the best non-pasta entrée. There's also a selection of hidden gems at Olive Garden like shrimp carbonara and grilled chicken margherita that are as original as the ravioli di portobello minus the disappointment. Or, when in doubt, stick to the salad and breadsticks combo.
In fact, you should know that you can order the popular Olive Garden combo for just $10.49. Another important thing you need to know about Olive Garden is that they have an excellent dessert selection, so if you're disappointed in the ravioli, you can at least end your meal on a high note. Tasting Table tried and ranked all of Olive Garden's desserts from worst to best, and the warm Italian donuts and black tie mousse cake landed in first and second place, respectively. Likewise, don't miss out on Olive Garden's delicious cocktails, either! We recommend the spiked strawberry lemonade and the amaretto sour.