Olive Garden Just Brought Back 2 Of Its Most Iconic Pasta Dishes

It seems like Christmas has come early for Olive Garden fans as the restaurant has announced the return of two of its most iconic pasta dishes: the Braised Beef Tortelloni and Ravioli di Portobello. The Italian chain, known for its generous portions and hearty menu options, made the announcement on Instagram, where the team said "thousands" of customers had requested the return of the discontinued items. However, there is a catch: the dishes are only being brought back for a limited amount of time.

"You asked and we listened. For a limited time, these fan faves are back!" Olive Garden wrote in the Instagram post. The post didn't specify how long the pastas would stay on the menu, but a representative told Tasting Table that they would be sticking around until March 22. "Their return follows thousands of fans requesting the dishes be brought back, including seven Change.org petitions," says Brittany Baron, Olive Garden's Director of Brand Communications.

In case you didn't get to try them previously, the Braised Beef Tortelloni is filled with tender slices of slow-braised beef, roasted mushrooms, and asiago before being tossed in a creamy marsala sauce, and the Ravioli di Portobello consists of a portobello mushroom-filled ravioli in a sun-dried tomato sauce. Each dish comes with a soup or salad and the famous Olive Garden breadsticks.