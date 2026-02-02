5 Best Hidden Gems To Order At Olive Garden
From fried calamari to chicken Parmigiana and oversized Alfredo pastas, Olive Garden has so many iconic menu items, it's hard for first-timers to decide what to order. But if you're a regular customer who has sampled all of the classics, you might long for a recommendation for something new. We did some research to uncover hidden gems at the mega-popular Italian chain, and surprisingly, we found some delicious dishes that have escaped most customers' notice.
Olive Garden's appetizers have all managed to become popular in their own right, and Italian classics like shrimp scampi, chicken marsala, and lasagna rank among the chain's most-ordered entrees that fans constantly try to recreate at home — we even have our own copycat Olive Garden shrimp scampi recipe. You can't go wrong with these best-sellers, but some of the restaurant's lesser-known meat dishes, drinks, and limited-time pastas also deserve a chance. The items on this list have earned great reviews and positive fan feedback, and we've personally taste-tested some of them, so you know you won't be disappointed with your order. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing, fruity alcoholic drink or an entree that isn't pasta or chicken, next time you visit the ol' OG, don't glaze over these diamonds in the rough.
6-ounce sirloin
Even regular Olive Garden customers might have no idea that the chain serves steak. The grilled 6-ounce sirloin is the only cut on the menu, but it's an unexpectedly good one. The beef is topped with garlic herb butter and served with fettuccine Alfredo. When we tasted and ranked every Olive Garden entree that isn't pasta, the sirloin won second place, surpassing more famous dishes like the chicken Parmigiana. The beef was perfectly cooked to order, and the herb butter elevated the dish beyond your average chain restaurant steak. While we thought a veggie side dish like broccoli might work better than Alfredo, fans of the pasta will be happy that they won't miss out.
Other Olive Garden customers also find the sirloin to be surprisingly tasty, calling it juicy and flavorful with a great crust. One fan on Facebook was skeptical about ordering the dish, but called it "one of the best steaks I've ever had ... I gave my husband one bite, and we both agreed we'd be back just to order steaks." A commenter on the same post said of the dish, "I literally think about it every time I want a steak ... Got it with the Alfredo, and it was paired so well together."
The only possible pitfall with this steak is a lack of consistency: Even diners who love it sometimes get a piece that's too gristly. But if you find that your local Olive Garden cooks dishes with care, the sirloin is totally worth a try.
Spiked strawberry lemonade
Anyone who enjoys a cocktail with their lasagna and breadsticks knows that Olive Garden offers a few fun, boozy beverages, but if you don't enjoy typical, super-sweet chain restaurant drinks, you might think you're out of luck. Think again: The spiked strawberry lemonade, which won first place in our ranking of Olive Garden cocktails, is a refreshing, sweet-tart sipper that will please anyone's taste buds.
Made of strawberry and passion fruit lemonade mixed with New Amsterdam vodka and garnished with fresh mint leaves and sliced strawberries, this cocktail is leagues tastier (and far less cloying) than all of Olive Garden's other mixed drinks. It's just sweet enough with a great balance between strawberry, passion fruit, and lemon flavors. Best of all, this lemonade lacks those artificial, candy-like flavors that plague so many cocktails from cheap restaurants.
The spiked strawberry lemonade doesn't have a strong vodka taste to it, which could be a minus for drinkers who like their cocktails strong. However, if you don't want a vodka burn to interfere with your food, the mild taste of this lemonade will be welcome. It may not be as popular as the Italian margarita or rum punch, but definitely deserves to be.
Three-meat manicotti
Olive Garden occasionally brings back discontinued dishes that customers have been longing for. It's no wonder why fans went nuts when the three-meat manicotti came back in January of 2025 as part of a returning "Fan Favorites" promotion. This baked pasta is one of the absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden, especially for carnivores. It features manicotti pasta shells with a four-cheese filling topped with a tomato sauce containing meatballs, sausage, and pepperoni. The whole thing is then doused in marinara and melty mozzarella.
Many fans remember Olive Garden's manicotti as a best-seller in decades past, and wonder why the dishes were ever taken off the menu. The taste of the three-meat version lives up to its storied reputation. Reviewers call the dish totally comforting, saying the meats in the sauce are tender, juicy, and flavorful with a hint of spice, and of course, a blanket of melted mozz makes anything better.
This delicious pasta earned scores of new fans during its most recent run, and customers begged Olive Garden to keep it on the permanent menu. Sadly, this would not come to pass. The three-meat manicotti's limited-edition status makes it less well-known than other OG pastas, yet also more special. If you're dying for a taste, keep a lookout for a possible return in the near future.
Shrimp carbonara
If Olive Garden's chicken and shrimp carbonara is the show-stealing overachiever, the shrimp carbonara is the talented understudy: Just as wonderful, yet under-appreciated. You can find positive comments and copycat recipes galore for the chicken and shrimp version of this pasta, but there's a lot to be said for its simpler cousin. Made with spaghetti, sauteed shrimp, creamy, savory carbonara sauce, crispy bacon, and roasted red peppers, this dish tastes decadent while still letting the ingredients shine.
Olive Garden has a habit of stuffing more than one type of meat or seafood into its pastas, and while some customers like the "more is more" approach, it can be a little overwhelming for others. That's why the shrimp carbonara shouldn't be seen as a downgrade. Not only does it feature the same great flavors as the chicken and shrimp version, but it may be a better value. Customers have been pleasantly surprised by the massive portion of shrimp in the dish, and you likely get more seafood for your dollar without the cheaper chicken taking up space on the plate.
The roasted red peppers in the shrimp carbonara liven up the garlicky sauce, ensuring that the flavor profile isn't one-dimensional. Reviewers have also noted that the taste isn't too salty, so it's a great pick if you're sensitive to sodium-loaded dishes. Next time you want an indulgent pasta that doesn't skimp on the seafood, give this carbonara a chance.
Grilled chicken margherita
While it's not as iconic as the pastas or deep-fried appetizers, Olive Garden's grilled chicken margherita shouldn't be slept on. This delicious entree consists of grilled chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella, basil pesto, sliced cherry tomatoes, and lemon garlic sauce. It's plated up with Parmesan garlic broccoli for a light yet savory side dish.
Grilled chicken from chain restaurants has a reputation for being dry and bland, but that's far from the case with this hidden gem. Italian food lovers know that the classic margherita trio of herbaceous basil, tangy tomatoes, and creamy mozz can't be beat, and it really zests up the white meat chicken for a dish that's anything but boring. Reviewers say that the lemon sauce complements the bright and garlicky pesto perfectly, and the dish is filling even without a heavier side like pasta or mashed potatoes.
Customers also love the chicken margherita because it's much lighter than Olive Garden's many carb-tastic entrees. With lean meat, veggies, and no cream-based sauces, it's a go-to order for diners who are watching their carbohydrate intake, but still want a satisfying meal that doesn't taste like a compromise. Try it whenever you're not in the mood for a heavy entree, or you want to save room for dessert — you won't be sorry.