5 Best Hidden Gems To Order At Olive Garden

Even regular Olive Garden customers might have no idea that the chain serves steak. The grilled 6-ounce sirloin is the only cut on the menu, but it's an unexpectedly good one. The beef is topped with garlic herb butter and served with fettuccine Alfredo. When we tasted and ranked every Olive Garden entree that isn't pasta, the sirloin won second place, surpassing more famous dishes like the chicken Parmigiana. The beef was perfectly cooked to order, and the herb butter elevated the dish beyond your average chain restaurant steak. While we thought a veggie side dish like broccoli might work better than Alfredo, fans of the pasta will be happy that they won't miss out.

Other Olive Garden customers also find the sirloin to be surprisingly tasty, calling it juicy and flavorful with a great crust. One fan on Facebook was skeptical about ordering the dish, but called it "one of the best steaks I've ever had ... I gave my husband one bite, and we both agreed we'd be back just to order steaks." A commenter on the same post said of the dish, "I literally think about it every time I want a steak ... Got it with the Alfredo, and it was paired so well together."

The only possible pitfall with this steak is a lack of consistency: Even diners who love it sometimes get a piece that's too gristly. But if you find that your local Olive Garden cooks dishes with care, the sirloin is totally worth a try.