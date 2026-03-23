Bienenstich (German Bee Sting Cake) Recipe

If you love the combination of a creamy, whipped filling, tender cake, and a caramelized, nutty topping, Bienenstich — also known as German bee sting cake — will quickly become a new favorite. While it's a little bit of a labor of love to prepare, the result is a beautifully balanced dessert that feels special enough for a brunch or an Easter gathering, but approachable enough to pair with a cup of afternoon tea or coffee.

This classic German dessert features a tender yeasted brioche-like cake layered with a vanilla-infused lightened pastry cream filling, and finished with a buttery, honey-almond topping that bakes into a golden, crackly crust. The contrasting textures make the cake memorably delicious — and definitely a dessert to put on your pastry-eating bucket list. Similar to other beloved European-style desserts, a Bienenstich isn't overly sweet. Instead, it's subtle and balanced, and indulgent without being heavy. It's the kind of dessert that feels holiday-worthy and elegant but comforting at the same time, and one you're guaranteed to think about year-round.