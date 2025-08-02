19 Items To Try At A German Bakery

With foreign names and often unfamiliar ingredients, it can be difficult to confidently order from a bakery while traveling through Germany. You'll find yourself needing to choose between a plethora of breads, pastries, and sandwiches, many of which have bold, sharp flavors. Ultimately, sampling these baked goods can be an eye-opening experience and instill you with plenty of inspiration for your home kitchen, but it helps to have some foundational knowledge.

This guide will introduce you to a variety of breads and pastries commonly found in German bakeries. While not all of them have German origins, they are nevertheless staples nationwide. Over the course of your travels, you might find each item in several variations; for instance, bread in Germany is often sprinkled with coriander, fennel, anise, and caraway seeds. With an open mind and a hungry belly, you will usually be able to find at least a few options that strike your fancy.