FDR's Favorite Breakfast During His White House Terms

The favorite foods of the U.S. presidents can be a fascinating look into the mundane or sometimes even bizarre, but most people are not going to have a hard time relating to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's most beloved White House Breakfast. Some presidential foods are famous — think Thomas Jefferson's love of mac and cheese — while more often they reflect the taste of the times. 19th-century leaders filled their plates with cornmeal pancakes, hoppin' john, and pickled herring, while more recent presidents are more likely to name ice cream or cheeseburgers as their go-to treat — although the less said about Richard Nixon's cottage cheese and ketchup, the better. Straddling the line between an old-school pre-war America and our modern world, FDR liked a range of foods we would recognize today, and some that are almost forgotten, but his favorite breakfast manages to be timeless: the jelly donut.

Presidents may not have it easy, especially dealing with the Great Depression and World War 2, but Roosevelt's breakfasts sound like the height of simple luxury, as he would take his freshly made donuts on a tray in his room with coffee. The donut was a Berliner pfannkuchen, which is a German-style variety that's filled with jam and dusted with sugar. And yes, it's the same style of donut John F. Kennedy supposedly called himself in his famous "Ich bin ein Berliner," speech, although that is actually a myth and President Kennedy's usage was proper and not referring to the pastry.