Here's What You'll Find In A Typical Breakfast In Germany

When considering what people eat for breakfast around the world, it's important to note how Germans take this meal very seriously. Unlike Americans, who tend to consume quick breakfasts at home, hit the drive-through, or skip breakfast, Germans prefer leisurely morning meals with a variety of foods to choose from. While it's true that 33% of Germans report eating while commuting and 51% say that they eat breakfast at work or school, according to market intelligence agency Mintel, their breakfasts still tend to be a bit heartier than those their French and Italian counterparts consume. On weekends, Germans tend to set out more breakfast options too, since they have more time to relax.

You'll find baked goods on almost every German breakfast table. Traditionally, bread and rolls are offered, and these baked goods will be very fresh, often purchased that morning. People with celiac disease don't need to give up eating German bread or rolls either, as it's easier these days to find gluten-free baked goods in Germany.

To accompany your bread, croissant, soft pretzel, or brötchen (roll), you'll probably find butter, jam, honey, cheese, and sliced cold meat at your German breakfast table. Nutella is a favorite spread; the chocolate-hazelnut flavor goes perfectly with brötchen. Other offerings might include sausage, boiled eggs, fish (particularly in northern Germany), yogurt, fruit, sliced cucumbers, cereals, oatmeal, muesli, or quark, a cultured soft curd cheese with a yogurt-like consistency. Many Germans enjoy coffee, tea, milk, or juice with their breakfast.

