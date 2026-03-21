America loves eating meat. Meat consumption in the United States has doubled in the last century, and Americans eat three times more meat than the global average (per John Hopkins). But there's also an increased emphasis on eating healthier. There's strong evidence linking excessive meat consumption to heart disease, obesity, strokes, and diabetes, as well as certain cancers. The rise of the Meatless Monday movement and popularity of plant-based meat alternatives are signs that people are looking to cut down on meat consumption.

However, while plant-based diets are increasingly trendy and restaurant menus have evolved to include more variety for vegetarians, one question keeps popping up: Is it possible to hit your protein goals on a vegetarian diet? The answer is a resounding yes. For this list of 15 vegetarian foods that have more protein than beef, we're considering 80-20 ground beef as a baseline. Whether you're using your ground beef for burgers or Bolognese, you're getting between 17 and 18 grams of protein per 100 grams of meat. With a little bit of meal planning, you'll be easily getting more protein than that while having a wide variety of wholesome meals throughout the day. The amount of protein in each food mentioned here is per 100 grams.