The Best Buttery Blondies Recipe

It's funny to think that, somewhere along the line, someone looked at a brownie and thought it needed less chocolate — so much less chocolate, in fact, that it would become a completely different dessert entirely. Blondies, which are brownies without the cocoa powder, are the moist and buttery cousin to the chocolatey bar cookie and a close relation to chocolate chip cookies. Made with melted butter for a fudgy texture, these blondies are soft and nutty, with notes of caramel and vanilla in every bite. For chocolate lovers, the melty chocolate chunks add just the right amount of rich cocoa flavor.

My favorite blondies are classically made, with a sweet and nutty flavor and a richness from extra butter. Yes, that means an entire two sticks of butter, but trust me, it's worth it — these blondies are the perfect dessert. Easy to make with just a few minutes of prep and a short bake time, these blondies come together quickly for a dessert you can enjoy anytime. My recommendation: Eat them warm with a cold glass of milk or a creamy latte, you won't regret it.