Brown Butter Is The Secret Ingredient Your Baked Desserts Are Missing

There's butter, and then there's brown butter. Each comes from churned-cream deliciousness, but the distinction in taste couldn't be further apart. That's especially true in baked goods. The best thing is that creating brown butter is simple, requiring only a pan, a few minutes, and the same butter you already have on hand. As the melted butter separates, and milk solids lightly caramelize in the bottom of the pan, you get rich, nutty, golden-brown butter that's transformative in many ways.

Therein lies the magic. If you take some time to embrace the concept, that newly interpreted brown butter can redefine your personal baking mojo. Fortunately, we have some excellent ideas and recipes for using brown butter in baked goods. For starters, we gained some insight from a baked goods expert, Arielle Israel, co-owner of Black Box Bakery in Denver, Colorado. Noting the luscious nutty flavor that brown butter brings to the table, Israel reveals her own special application: Using brown butter in frostings and glazes. "You can put it in frosting and top anything with it!", she says. "We use it in our glaze for the brown sugar croissant monkey bread."

Israel also suggests using it as a base for any recipe requiring butter. Experiment when making any of your go-to baked goods, or take some tips from Tasting Table recipe creators who've already tested, tried, and triumphed in the area of brown-butter baking.