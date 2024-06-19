Why It's Absolutely Crucial To Use Melted Butter In Blondies

When it comes to blondies, it's all about the butter. A truly delicious blondie recipe is judged primarily by its gooey, dense texture and buttery flavor. While you'll find plenty of recipes for its close relative, the brownie, which aims for a light and fluffy, cake-like consistency, the same can't be said about blondies. Cake-like blondies technically do exist, but they're usually the result of a crucial misstep rather than an intentionally sought-after texture. The misstep in question has everything to do with the preparation of the all-important butter. When adding butter to your blondie batter, melting it first is an absolute must.

Butter is partially made up of water, and when its water interacts with flour during the mixing process, it causes gluten to develop. This interaction encourages the dense and chewy texture that makes blondies stand out. Melted butter, specifically, helps facilitate this process because the water from the butter is easily accessible. Its contribution doesn't stop there though.

While many cookie recipes call for creaming together room-temperature butter and sugar to create a batter that's full of air pockets, you want the exact opposite effect when making dense recipes like blondies. To achieve this, you'll need to start with a base that can't collect nearly as much air. When melted, butter is much heavier than in its solid form so it's able to impart all of the delicious flavor without any of the fluffiness.