For A Light And Fluffy Brownie, Baking Powder Is A Key Ingredient

Brownies are undeniably one of the best desserts out there, especially for chocolate lovers. One of the best aspects of brownies is how versatile they can be — you can make them fudgy or cakey (or somewhere in between). If you're a fan of a super light and fluffy brownie, then you need to go the cakey route. To do this, there's one ingredient that's more important than anything else: baking powder.

Baking powder is a leavening agent, which means that it is responsible for lifting up the batter to create that lighter consistency — making it absolutely essential for fluffy brownies. In fact, it is guaranteed to make the brownies fluffy, to the point that if you wanted the fudgy version, then you would actually leave out baking powder altogether.

Additionally, you'll want to make sure that the baking powder that you use is fresh. Baking powder doesn't actually go bad, but it does lose its effectiveness — so if you use it past its expiration date, you risk losing the fluffiness that you're after (the brownies will likely come out much closer to the denser, fudgier variation).