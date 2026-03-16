14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Cauliflower

There are two types of people in this world: Those who have been overjoyed by cauliflowers' comeback to the culinary world, and those who think it's a stinking pile of mush that has no place in our pizza crusts or rice. Cauliflower is one of those ingredients that can be flavorful, tender, crunchy, and mouth-watering if prepared properly, but we've all been subjected to the rubbery, dry, or mushy version that just needed a little more attention in the kitchen. If you've been dissatisfied with how your cauliflower is coming out, it may be time to address the 14 mistakes most everyone makes with cauliflower, so you can rule them out, and focus on creating something great in the kitchen.

As a recipe designer and chef with a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell, I have a particular interest in cruciferous vegetables, and I'm not alone. Cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower are trending, and it's because they are a fiber powerhouse. But you can't reap the benefits of cauliflower unless you eat it, and you won't eat it unless it tastes good. And if it doesn't taste good to you, then it's time we gave it a little makeover. Avoid common mistakes and take a new approach to these bumpy, stiff, cloud-like vegetables, and turn them into a culinary dream come true.