The Simple Tip To Avoid Soggy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Listen, sometimes you just don't want chicken wings, but you're still in the mood for buffalo sauce. Whatever the reason, there are substitutions that skew far from the appendages of chickens. One of the most popular is cauliflower, a cruciferous king that brings a substantial meatiness and mild flavor that lets classic buffalo sauce take the reins. That said, buffalo cauliflower — which works equally well with either a tahini dip or with blue cheese — can become a bit wan during the cooking process, but a bit of thoughtfulness can make for vegetarian wings that are both flavor-forward and satisfyingly-crunchy through and through.

The crucial mistake in making cauliflower wings lies in how they are sauced. It's easy to believe they should be thoroughly coated, if not downright dipped, before they go into the oven. The thinking goes that the sauce will permeate the wings as they cook through — but drenching them too heavily will lead to damp, limp cauliflower bites. Likewise, a minimal amount of saucing will undercut the base flavor. Thus, a deft hand with the buffalo sauce is required, and coating them lightly all on sides is all you need to do for cauliflower bites that are both toothsome and flavorful.