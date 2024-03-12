The Sauteing Mistake You're Making With Riced Cauliflower

Not a fan of cauliflower rice? Chances are that you're just not preparing it properly. While there are all sorts of ways to cook it, steaming or boiling can rid the starch-free rice of its bite. Instead, sauteing is the preferred method for allowing the cauliflower to maintain some crunch. But, if you find yourself frequently faced with soft and waterlogged cauliflower rice even with sauteing, then it's time to adjust cooking times.

Although you might assume that more time in the pan is a good thing for cauliflower rice, that couldn't be further from the truth. Rather than encourage moisture to be pulled out from the cauliflower and promote drying, the reality is that the longer the rice-substitute is left over the heat, the more it starts to break down. As a result, the trick to crisper cauliflower rice is to simply to reduce the amount of time it spends cooking.

Since fragments of riced cauliflower are quite small, they really don't need much time to cook anyway. By keeping saute times as brief as possible — ideally, around mere minutes — the rice is able to develop color and caramelize, becoming just the slightest bit tender without turning too much. That said, it's better to keep cauliflower rice closer to a par-cooked state than to risk overcooking it into something that totally lacks texture.