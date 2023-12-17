Lentil Curry Over Cauliflower Rice Recipe
If you fancy an easy and comforting plant-based meal, look no further than this lentil curry over cauliflower rice. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses coconut milk to make this dish extra creamy. This recipe is entirely plant-based (Randles uses dairy-free yogurt on top), making it suitable for vegetarians and vegans. It's a flavorful and satisfying alternative to meat-based curries.
The lentil curry is served over cauliflower rice, a low-carb alternative to traditional rice. Cauliflower rice is naturally gluten-free and grain-free, making it an excellent option for individuals with gluten sensitivities, celiac disease, or those following a grain-free diet. It only takes minutes to prepare, so you can make it while the curry is simmering.
This budget-friendly recipe is ideal to add to your meal-prep rotation as, like most curries, this dish tastes even better the following day when the aromas of the spices have had time to develop. You can simply reheat the lentil curry and cauliflower rice in the microwave.
Gather the ingredients for this lentil curry over cauliflower rice
The main ingredient for the curry is dried lentils (you can use either green or brown). For the base of the curry, you will need vegetable oil, onion, garlic, ginger, mild curry powder, cayenne pepper, a can of chopped tomatoes, coconut milk, cilantro, lemon juice, and salt. To make the cauliflower rice, you will need a large head of cauliflower, some vegetable oil, garlic, and salt.
Randles likes to serve this curry with naan, yogurt, and some extra cilantro. You can use any type of curry powder for this recipe but Randles recommends using a good quality mild version to add plenty of depth — that way you can adjust the heat level with cayenne pepper.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add the onion and cook for about 6 minutes until soft, stirring as it cooks.
Step 3: Add the aromatics to the pot
Add the garlic, ginger, curry powder, and cayenne pepper and cook for 1 minute
Step 4: Add the lentils
Add the lentils, tomatoes, and water and mix well.
Step 5: Cook the curry
Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Stirring from time to time, simmer covered for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked through. Add more water if necessary
Step 6: Stir in the coconut milk
Stir in the coconut milk and leave to simmer for a further 5 minutes.
Step 7: Prepare the cauliflower rice
In the meantime, prepare the cauliflower rice: Using the largest holes on a box grater, grate the cauliflower florets and cores. Alternatively, you can pulse the cauliflower in a food processor.
Step 8: Heat oil in a frying pan
Heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium heat in a frying pan.
Step 9: Cook the cauliflower rice
Add the cauliflower rice, grated garlic, and salt. Fry for 3 to 4 minutes until the cauliflower rice starts to soften.
Step 10: Add cilantro to the lentil curry
Add the cilantro to the lentil curry and season to taste with lemon juice and salt.
Step 11: Serve the lentil curry
Serve the lentil curry over cauliflower rice with naan. Top with cilantro and yogurt if desired.
Can I use different types of lentils in this lentil curry?
Randles recommends using dried green or brown lentils for this recipe, as they hold their shape well during cooking and maintain a slightly chewy consistency. This makes them ideal for curries for which you want the lentils to provide some structure rather than completely disintegrating. Randles prefers not to use red lentils for this recipe because she likes a chunky and hearty texture. Red lentils tend to cook faster and break down more easily, creating a creamy and mushy texture.
If you are in a rush, you can substitute the dried lentils for cooked lentils, which is a convenient option that will reduce the overall cooking time. You will need to adjust Step 5 by reducing the amount of water to 1 cup and the cooking time by 10 minutes. If the curry seems too thick, you can add more water or coconut milk. If it's too thin, let it simmer uncovered to reduce and thicken.
What can I serve with this lentil curry?
Randles serves this curry over cauliflower rice with naan on the side. Cauliflower rice is a low-carb and low-calorie alternative to traditional rice, making it suitable for those watching their carbohydrate intake or looking for a lighter option. Cauliflower rice has a mild and neutral flavor, making it versatile as a base for various cuisines. It easily absorbs the flavors of the dishes it is paired with and reheats well in a microwave or steamer.
Alternatively, you can serve this lentil curry over basmati rice, quinoa, or even on top of flatbread or whole-grain bread. Herb rice prepared with fresh herbs such as cilantro, parsley, or mint makes another fragrant and flavorful side that complements this lentil curry well.
For a crisp and refreshing side dish, Randles also suggests serving a simple side salad with fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and a light vinaigrette. Instead of yogurt, a cooling raita, a yogurt-based condiment similar to Greek tzatziki sauce, will provide a refreshing contrast to the spiciness of this lentil curry.
- For the curry
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 4 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 (2-inch) piece of ginger, grated
- 2 tablespoons mild curry powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste
- 1 cup dried lentils (green or brown)
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 2 cups water
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1 cup finely chopped cilantro, plus extra for serving
- Lemon juice to taste
- Salt to taste
- For the Cauliflower Rice
- 1 large head cauliflower (about 1 ¾ pounds) trimmed and chopped, including core
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Naan
- yogurt
|Calories per Serving
|625
|Total Fat
|39.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.0 g
|Total Sugars
|9.5 g
|Sodium
|1,505.9 mg
|Protein
|19.9 g