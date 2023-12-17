Lentil Curry Over Cauliflower Rice Recipe

If you fancy an easy and comforting plant-based meal, look no further than this lentil curry over cauliflower rice. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses coconut milk to make this dish extra creamy. This recipe is entirely plant-based (Randles uses dairy-free yogurt on top), making it suitable for vegetarians and vegans. It's a flavorful and satisfying alternative to meat-based curries.

The lentil curry is served over cauliflower rice, a low-carb alternative to traditional rice. Cauliflower rice is naturally gluten-free and grain-free, making it an excellent option for individuals with gluten sensitivities, celiac disease, or those following a grain-free diet. It only takes minutes to prepare, so you can make it while the curry is simmering.

This budget-friendly recipe is ideal to add to your meal-prep rotation as, like most curries, this dish tastes even better the following day when the aromas of the spices have had time to develop. You can simply reheat the lentil curry and cauliflower rice in the microwave.