The Simple Extra Step To Keep Roasted Cauliflower From Drying Out

Roasted cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetable dishes there is, capable of working as a main course or a side, but squeezing more flavor into it often creates a risk of drying it out. While cauliflower can end up plenty delicious, it's pretty mild to start, and making it more tasty means not just covering it in spices, but also browning it well to bring out some of the natural flavor. That creates a delicate dance, where the sweet spot of nicely browned but not overcooked and dry can be pretty narrow. So when we caught up with vegan chef Shenarri Freeman at the New York City Wine & Food Fest, we asked her if she had any tips for making the best cauliflower without drying it out.

Freeman has a pretty simple tip that we had never really considered for cauliflower, telling us an essential step is "a good soak beforehand." Like wet brining a turkey, letting cauliflower soak in liquid means it absorbs plenty of moisture, so the higher temperatures and longer cooking times that would normally dry out cauliflower instead leave it meaty and tender. And this is important because Freeman loves to cook cauliflower on the high heat of the grill. "I'd say just a little bit of oil, fresh on a grill, open fire is a great way to do it," she recommends.