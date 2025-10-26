The Simple Extra Step To Keep Roasted Cauliflower From Drying Out
Roasted cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetable dishes there is, capable of working as a main course or a side, but squeezing more flavor into it often creates a risk of drying it out. While cauliflower can end up plenty delicious, it's pretty mild to start, and making it more tasty means not just covering it in spices, but also browning it well to bring out some of the natural flavor. That creates a delicate dance, where the sweet spot of nicely browned but not overcooked and dry can be pretty narrow. So when we caught up with vegan chef Shenarri Freeman at the New York City Wine & Food Fest, we asked her if she had any tips for making the best cauliflower without drying it out.
Freeman has a pretty simple tip that we had never really considered for cauliflower, telling us an essential step is "a good soak beforehand." Like wet brining a turkey, letting cauliflower soak in liquid means it absorbs plenty of moisture, so the higher temperatures and longer cooking times that would normally dry out cauliflower instead leave it meaty and tender. And this is important because Freeman loves to cook cauliflower on the high heat of the grill. "I'd say just a little bit of oil, fresh on a grill, open fire is a great way to do it," she recommends.
Soaking cauliflower is an opportunity to add more flavor
While you can soak your cauliflower in just water, Freeman has other, more interesting suggestions, saying, "If you're using a veggie broth or some type of liquid, soaking helps maintain that moisture so you don't overcook it." If you don't want the taste of stock overpowering other elements of your favorite cauliflower recipes, you can keep things simple and brine a whole head of cauliflower just like you would dry cuts of meat. Just add a half cup of salt to 3 cups of water and submerge the head of cauliflower in it. This will not only add that useful extra moisture, but the salt will gradually flavor the interior of the thick cauliflower stalks, boosting the taste of any recipe it's used in. And of course, you can add aromatics like crushed garlic cloves, herbs, and hot pepper if you want a little extra something.
How long you soak your cauliflower will depend on how you're using it. If you're just looking for moisture, 30 minutes can be enough to stave off drying. If you are brining and want the flavor to penetrate more of your head, you can leave it in the liquid from as little as eight to as long as 24 hours, giving you plenty of flexibility as to when you prep it. Soaking cauliflower can mean it has more flavor, a better texture, and is easier to cook. What's not to love?