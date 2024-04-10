18 Tips You Need When Cooking With Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a vegetable that doesn't seem to be waning in popularity anytime soon. This humble Brassica is closely related to the broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprout plant — but it is set apart because of its pale white head and relatively bleak flavor. Cauliflower can be prepared in many different ways and found across regional cuisines, from curries to soups, and has become a popular replacement for wheat flour in foods like pizza crust. We would be remiss if we didn't mention the rise of riced cauliflower as a replacement for the traditional starch. But no matter what kind of cauliflower recipes you try, you may encounter hurdles in preparing, cooking, and storing it.

To help you build a positive rapport with this star-struck vegetable, we've curated a list of our top tips for working with it. You can utilize these pointers whether you're firing up your grill, roasting vegan steaks on a baking sheet, or serving a dish as a simple side to your meal.