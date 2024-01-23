Coax The Natural Sweetness Out Of Roasted Cauliflower With A Bit Of Sugar

Over the years, cauliflower has undergone numerous transformations, from rice to vegan buffalo wings to pizza crusts. While it's still a beloved steamed side dish to smother in cheese sauce, vegetable purists have found its most delicious transformation happens in the oven. Roasting cauliflower is the best way to showcase cauliflower's natural flavors while also creating a tantalizing textural contrast between its crispy browned exterior and soft tender stalks.

While a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt and pepper will bring out cauliflower's underlying savory nuttiness, a dash of sugar coaxes out its natural sweetness. Roasting has always been prized for its capacity to caramelize the natural sugars in foods. While you might not associate cauliflower as having a sweet flavor, a bit of additional sugar enhances those rich caramelized flavors, making the most of its time in the oven. It'll also complement cauliflower's nuttiness and any other salty, savory, or spicy seasonings you plan on adding.

A mere teaspoon of sugar is all you need to make a big difference in the taste of a single head of cauliflower. Sugar, in the case of roasted cauliflower, is a flavor enhancer meant to accentuate cauliflower's taste while also balancing the robustness of other spices and the smoky, charred flavors incurred during roasting. While white sugar will highlight cauliflower's sweetness, brown sugar brings even more depth of flavor, especially when paired with other powerful spice mixtures like curry, smoked paprika, chili powder, or cayenne.