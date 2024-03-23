Why You Should Avoid Making Riced Cauliflower Ahead Of Time

Versatile cauliflower rice is a great way to add more vegetables to your plate and cut down on simple carbs from time to time. You've probably seen the shredded product in the freezer section of your grocery store in both plain and preseasoned versions — it's a convenient product to have on hand. Cauliflower rice is also simple to make with a few pulses of your food processor (or by grating on a box grater). But, a key thing to consider when it's time to cook up a batch: Cauliflower rice does not hold long in the refrigerator, whether cooked or raw.

The Brassica plant family has a reputation for creating strong flavors when overcooked or held for too long in a closed container. You might have experienced this with smelly cabbage soups and microwaved broccoli at work, and you can expect a similar aroma from cauliflower rice that is made in advance. The good news is that the odor is not related to spoilage; it's just the natural sulfur content in the vegetable becoming activated through cutting or cooking.