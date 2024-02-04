The Basting Technique For Flavor-Infused Grilled Cauliflower Every Time

While seafood and meats often steal the grilling spotlight, vegetables can take center stage, too. Take, for example, the large and dense cauliflower, which makes for an excellent steak alternative with a consistency predisposed to a beautiful color off the grill.

To infuse flavor into the cruciferous vegetable while cooking, turn to basting. Basting grilled cauliflower lends similar benefits to applying the process to meats, enabling consistent Maillard reactions and interacting the seasoning's sugar and protein with the grills' heat. Dripping seasoning will lead to eye-catching flare-ups, meaning the final result will be both palatably scorched and richly infused with flavor.

Simply place a bowl of the utilized basting liquid on the cooler part of the grill. Its location will keep the sauce nice and melted, ready for reapplication throughout the grilling process. Continuously applying the sauce will spread the flavor into all of the vegetable's recesses, meaning no bite will turn out underseasoned.