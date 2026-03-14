How To Keep Open Shelving Looking Curated, Not Chaotic
As design trends shift from minimalist to eclectic, many of us are seeking ways to add personality to our kitchens without a total renovation. One of the best solutions is open shelving. Open shelves are more affordable to add than cabinets, easy to install in any odd space your kitchen might have, and solve two problems at once: They provide a platform for that personality-boosting decor, and are also a vertical storage solution that saves precious kitchen space.
With that in mind, though, it's important to line open shelves with a sense of balance. Yes, they're primed for decorating, and yes, they provide organizational space, but if you go overboard on either or both of those approaches, you'll end up with cluttered, chaotic shelves. That aesthetic is counterintuitive, creating stress in a room you spend so much time in and need to be able to complete daily chores, and also eat, socialize, and unwind in. And it can make it hard to spot and grab things you actually need, from spices to plates. All it takes to find the sweet spot between decorated plus useful and overly full is some curation.
Here are some key tips for that curation. Leave breathing room. Think of space between items as an item in and of itself, just as important to "display" on a shelf. Mix practical items with decor, like potted succulents next to jars of pasta. And stick to one color palette, like neutrals or earth tones.
Ideas for decorating -- not cluttering -- kitchen shelves
When it comes to that breathing room, you'll be amazed at the difference a couple of inches of space between items make. This opens the shelf up, and in turn, your entire space. This is also crucial practically: One of the major cons of open shelving is that it's naturally more prone to dust than cabinet interiors. But with well-spaced items, it's a snap to give shelves a regular dusting and avoid build-up.
You'll want to be intentional about what you put on your open shelves. As long as you are willing to keep up with a little dusting, open shelves are a gorgeous place to showcase your best dinnerware. Simply accent a shelf of dishes, bowls, and glasses with little plants, candles, or bud vases. Bring in an artful aesthetic by mixing modern and vintage items — spotlighting a thrifted platter, inherited dish, or antique tea set makes open shelves a focal point. Think about kitchen decor items that are useful, too, saving space by combining form and function; for example, pretty jars for spices and dried goods, vintage canisters for cooking tools, and rustic bread boards.
For personalized finishing touches, take a cue from Nate Berkus' love of keeping family photos on kitchen shelves. This assortment of items adds dimension, visual interest, and warmth to your kitchen. For even more of that visual interest and organization without clutter, consider other open shelf-styling ideas like hanging tools or plants from shelves.