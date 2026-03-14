How To Keep Open Shelving Looking Curated, Not Chaotic

As design trends shift from minimalist to eclectic, many of us are seeking ways to add personality to our kitchens without a total renovation. One of the best solutions is open shelving. Open shelves are more affordable to add than cabinets, easy to install in any odd space your kitchen might have, and solve two problems at once: They provide a platform for that personality-boosting decor, and are also a vertical storage solution that saves precious kitchen space.

With that in mind, though, it's important to line open shelves with a sense of balance. Yes, they're primed for decorating, and yes, they provide organizational space, but if you go overboard on either or both of those approaches, you'll end up with cluttered, chaotic shelves. That aesthetic is counterintuitive, creating stress in a room you spend so much time in and need to be able to complete daily chores, and also eat, socialize, and unwind in. And it can make it hard to spot and grab things you actually need, from spices to plates. All it takes to find the sweet spot between decorated plus useful and overly full is some curation.

Here are some key tips for that curation. Leave breathing room. Think of space between items as an item in and of itself, just as important to "display" on a shelf. Mix practical items with decor, like potted succulents next to jars of pasta. And stick to one color palette, like neutrals or earth tones.