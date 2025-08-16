The Personal Decor Nate Berkus Keeps On His Kitchen Counter
What's one thing you've never considered decorating your kitchen with? Something that would make you happy to see, perk up your dishwashing chores, or warm the space up for gatherings? We're willing to bet it's framed family photos — pictures just so rarely get counted as kitchen decor. But it's time to change that way of thinking. Need proof? One of the ultimate authorities and talents in home design, Nate Berkus, adorns his own counters with framed memories, as he showed in one Instagram post — and what this TV host says when it comes to decor goes.
Likewise, Berkus' husband and fellow design expert Jeremiah Brent has shared his approach to kitchen decor, which includes sprinkling in framed photos, so we've gotten a peek before at how this aesthetically driven couple pops their space with pictures of loved ones. One of our favorite current kitchen design trends is a movement toward more personalized, eclectic kitchens. Less minimalist, more inviting, and individually you.
We can't think of a better way to cozy up your kitchen than adding snapshots of the people who make you happiest throughout the space. This doesn't mean a cluttered space, either. Berkus' approach has two simple but artful frames, one with a photo of himself and Brent, the other of their children. These pictures are grouped with a decorative cup of incense sticks and a bold modern lamp on a marble surface. It's clean and sophisticated but still personalized.
How to work photos into your kitchen decor
Our influencer here has a knack for making different design choices work in today's modern kitchen. Berkus revived farmhouse-chic chicken-wire cabinets by updating them with glass, for example. How can we follow his lead and make framed photos a fit in the kitchen? One of the biggest mistakes when choosing kitchen decor is thinking you're extremely limited in options. Yes, there are some guidelines. You don't want to incorporate materials prone to damage from moisture, temperature changes, or spills anywhere near where you cook, bake, or clean. Additionally, you will need to balance your decor with counter and storage space so you have room to meal prep without feeling cramped. That's why we often recommend seeking out gorgeous kitchen decor items that double as tools, cookware, and serveware.
For framed photos, choose some favorite pictures and place them in frames that match your kitchen's overall design motif. You can mix and match for an artful, vintage look or create a cohesive theme with this Povrgive 10 Pack of Frames in natural wood. Create clusters with a frame and other items, such as a small potted succulent, a canister of kitchen tools, a beautiful cutting board, and so on, placing these on floating shelves or countertops that are out of your way for cooking. This will also keep them safe from heat and water. For another heartwarming idea in this realm, frame a handwritten recipe passed down in your family, perhaps even alongside a family photo.