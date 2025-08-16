The Personal Decor Nate Berkus Keeps On His Kitchen Counter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's one thing you've never considered decorating your kitchen with? Something that would make you happy to see, perk up your dishwashing chores, or warm the space up for gatherings? We're willing to bet it's framed family photos — pictures just so rarely get counted as kitchen decor. But it's time to change that way of thinking. Need proof? One of the ultimate authorities and talents in home design, Nate Berkus, adorns his own counters with framed memories, as he showed in one Instagram post — and what this TV host says when it comes to decor goes.

Likewise, Berkus' husband and fellow design expert Jeremiah Brent has shared his approach to kitchen decor, which includes sprinkling in framed photos, so we've gotten a peek before at how this aesthetically driven couple pops their space with pictures of loved ones. One of our favorite current kitchen design trends is a movement toward more personalized, eclectic kitchens. Less minimalist, more inviting, and individually you.

We can't think of a better way to cozy up your kitchen than adding snapshots of the people who make you happiest throughout the space. This doesn't mean a cluttered space, either. Berkus' approach has two simple but artful frames, one with a photo of himself and Brent, the other of their children. These pictures are grouped with a decorative cup of incense sticks and a bold modern lamp on a marble surface. It's clean and sophisticated but still personalized.