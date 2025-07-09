Why Jeremiah Brent Approaches Kitchen Decor Like A Bookcase
We spend so much time in our kitchens. So, why do many of us not even consider decorating them in the way we do with our living rooms or bedrooms? Wouldn't a space that features things you love, special memories and souvenirs, and an overall appealing aesthetic make chores like cleaning and meal prep more pleasant? Wouldn't it add charm to family dinnertime or entertaining friends? Recently, more people have begun to personalize their kitchens, making them cozier and more eclectic with decor, and it's one of the kitchen design trends we're following this year.
When it comes to how exactly to achieve this, there's no one better to turn to than star design expert Jeremiah Brent. Brent has helped pave the way with this trend, telling Elle Decor that he approaches kitchen design like a bookcase. You know how you accent your bookshelves with a framed photo here, a mini potted plant there, a tchotchke here, a candle there? This is how Brent views surface spaces in the kitchen. "In our home, we display beautiful things on the kitchen counters, partially because the kids can't reach them there," he says in the interview. Examples of what he and his husband and fellow design guru Nate Berkus decorate their kitchens with include photos, vases, jars, and a statement lamp. He also has a kilim runner in the kitchen — in spaces away from where you cook, textiles add warmth and visual interest to the room.
How to bookcase your kitchen with decor
Kitchen space can be limited. We embrace organization hacks to maximize counter space for chopping, prepping, baking, plating, etc. But that doesn't mean there's no opportunity for us to warm our kitchens up with personal touches. It's about finding that odd little corner, or space between your coffee maker and tin of coffee. We love the idea of kitchen necessities that double as decor, since then we can adorn our spaces with things we need anyway. This includes patterned drying mats and beautifully woven hanging fruit baskets, and it also means searching for unique versions of everything from kitchen tool canisters to tea kettles.
Brent advocates, however, that not every piece of kitchen decor has to be utilitarian. To start working in accents that are purely eye candy without sacrificing cooking space or creating clutter, try these LamDawn ceramic succulent garden pots with low-maintenance plants for pops of color that don't need much room. These DEYBBY jarred beeswax candles are compact yet charming and bring a light and pleasant aroma. While you don't want any decor too close to cooking areas where they can get splashed or damaged over time from changing moisture levels and temperatures, something like this AMEITECH acrylic photo frame is durable and easy to wipe down so you can display family photos. In other parts of your kitchen, employ accents like patterned textiles, artful lamps, and open shelving to display other bits and bobs without taking up space.