Why Jeremiah Brent Approaches Kitchen Decor Like A Bookcase

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We spend so much time in our kitchens. So, why do many of us not even consider decorating them in the way we do with our living rooms or bedrooms? Wouldn't a space that features things you love, special memories and souvenirs, and an overall appealing aesthetic make chores like cleaning and meal prep more pleasant? Wouldn't it add charm to family dinnertime or entertaining friends? Recently, more people have begun to personalize their kitchens, making them cozier and more eclectic with decor, and it's one of the kitchen design trends we're following this year.

When it comes to how exactly to achieve this, there's no one better to turn to than star design expert Jeremiah Brent. Brent has helped pave the way with this trend, telling Elle Decor that he approaches kitchen design like a bookcase. You know how you accent your bookshelves with a framed photo here, a mini potted plant there, a tchotchke here, a candle there? This is how Brent views surface spaces in the kitchen. "In our home, we display beautiful things on the kitchen counters, partially because the kids can't reach them there," he says in the interview. Examples of what he and his husband and fellow design guru Nate Berkus decorate their kitchens with include photos, vases, jars, and a statement lamp. He also has a kilim runner in the kitchen — in spaces away from where you cook, textiles add warmth and visual interest to the room.